ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Apex Body Announces Record Prize Money For Upcoming Edition

The tournament will feature 12 teams, which is 2 more than what it was in 2024. The Women's T20 World Cup will be played from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues, with the final scheduled at Lord's Cricket Ground

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Apex Body Announces Record Prize Money For Upcoming Edition With 10% Increase
File photo of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in Cape Town Photo: ICC
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ICC announce 10% hike in the prize money for the Women's T20 World Cup

  • It will be implemented in the upcoming edition in England and Wales

  • Total of 12 teams will participate for the first time

  • The tournament begins on June 12 with England facing Sri Lanka in the opener

The International Cricket Council has announced a record prize pool of INR 82 crore for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales, set to be held in in two months' time.

The total purse has been increased by 10 per cent from the previous edition.

The tournament will feature 12 teams, which is 2 more than what it was in 2024. The Women's T20 World Cup will be played from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues, with the final scheduled at Lord's Cricket Ground.

While the total prize fund for the previous edition in the UAE stood at USD 7,958,077 (approximately Rs 74 crore), it has now risen to USD 8,764,615 (around Rs 82 crore), marking a 10 per cent increase over the 2024 edition.

The winners will take home USD 2,340,000 (Rs 21.8 crore approx), while the runners-up will receive USD 1,170,000 (Rs 10 crore approx). The losing semi-finalists will earn USD 675,000 (Rs 6.29 crore), while every group match win will earn teams USD 31,154 (Rs 29 lakh).

"All 12 participating teams will earn an assured minimum prize pot of USD 247,500 (Rs 2.06 crore approx)," said ICC in a release.

Related Content
India beat New Zealand in the final to win ICC T20 World Cup 2026. - AP
India To Play T20I Series In Ireland Before England White-Ball Tour
India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List
ICC T20 World Cup trophy. - ICC/X
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: A Look At The Most Competitive ICC Tournaments In History
The excitement is palpable as the Narendra Modi Stadium is set for the T20 World Cup final clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 6, 2026. - X/ICC
T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champions And Runners-Up Earn After India Vs New Zealand Final?
Related Content

"The growth of women's cricket continues to accelerate, and the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 12 teams, combined with a record prize pool, underlines our commitment to building a stronger, more competitive global game," said ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta.

The tournament will get underway with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 12.

The T20 World Cup trophy will tour the host cities before culminating in London, with Scotland set to be the first stop from May 7 to 10.

Who Won The Last Women's T20 World Cup?

New Zealand are the reigning champions, having secured their maiden title at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates. In a historic final on October 20, 2024, the White Ferns were able to defeat Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa by 32 runs.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive 158/5, thanks to Amelia Kerr’s 43. Kerr then starred with the ball, taking 3/24 to restrict Proteas Women to 126/9.

Her all-round brilliance also earned her both the Player of the match as well as the Player of the tournament awards. This victory ended Australia's long-standing dominance, marking New Zealand's first world title in this format.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Qualified Teams

Australia, Bangladesh, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa and the West Indies, England (hosts) and Sri Lanka.

A total of 33 matches will take place across 24 days.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi In Focus As Royals Take On SunRisers In Hyderabad

  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Apex Body Announces Record Prize Money For Upcoming Edition

  3. ILT20 Season 5 To Be Played From November 22 To December 20

  4. CSK Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 22

  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Injury Update With Fitness Doubt Emerging After Wankhede Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  2. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  3. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  4. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  5. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

  3. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  4. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  5. US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

  2. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays Foundation For Una Bulk Drug Park, Boosting Himachal’s Pharma Growth & Jobs

  3. Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

  4. Delhi-Noida Border Protest: Labour Union Stir Halts Traffic, Commuters Hit Hard

  5. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  6. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  7. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  8. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law