ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Apex Body Announces Record Prize Money For Upcoming Edition

Summary of this article
ICC announce 10% hike in the prize money for the Women's T20 World Cup
It will be implemented in the upcoming edition in England and Wales
Total of 12 teams will participate for the first time
The tournament begins on June 12 with England facing Sri Lanka in the opener
The International Cricket Council has announced a record prize pool of INR 82 crore for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales, set to be held in in two months' time.
The total purse has been increased by 10 per cent from the previous edition.
The tournament will feature 12 teams, which is 2 more than what it was in 2024. The Women's T20 World Cup will be played from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues, with the final scheduled at Lord's Cricket Ground.
While the total prize fund for the previous edition in the UAE stood at USD 7,958,077 (approximately Rs 74 crore), it has now risen to USD 8,764,615 (around Rs 82 crore), marking a 10 per cent increase over the 2024 edition.
The winners will take home USD 2,340,000 (Rs 21.8 crore approx), while the runners-up will receive USD 1,170,000 (Rs 10 crore approx). The losing semi-finalists will earn USD 675,000 (Rs 6.29 crore), while every group match win will earn teams USD 31,154 (Rs 29 lakh).
"All 12 participating teams will earn an assured minimum prize pot of USD 247,500 (Rs 2.06 crore approx)," said ICC in a release.
"The growth of women's cricket continues to accelerate, and the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 12 teams, combined with a record prize pool, underlines our commitment to building a stronger, more competitive global game," said ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta.
The tournament will get underway with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 12.
The T20 World Cup trophy will tour the host cities before culminating in London, with Scotland set to be the first stop from May 7 to 10.
Who Won The Last Women's T20 World Cup?
New Zealand are the reigning champions, having secured their maiden title at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates. In a historic final on October 20, 2024, the White Ferns were able to defeat Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa by 32 runs.
Batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive 158/5, thanks to Amelia Kerr’s 43. Kerr then starred with the ball, taking 3/24 to restrict Proteas Women to 126/9.
Her all-round brilliance also earned her both the Player of the match as well as the Player of the tournament awards. This victory ended Australia's long-standing dominance, marking New Zealand's first world title in this format.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Qualified Teams
Australia, Bangladesh, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa and the West Indies, England (hosts) and Sri Lanka.
A total of 33 matches will take place across 24 days.