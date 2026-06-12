Dwayne Johnson Says Missing Oscar Nomination Still Stings After Acclaimed Role

Dwayne Johnson says Oscars snub motivated him to work harder.
The Smashing Machine earned critical acclaim and Venice Film Festival honours.
Johnson will reunite with Benny Safdie for Lizard Music.
Dwayne Johnson has spoken candidly about missing out on an Oscar nomination for The Smashing Machine, revealing that the disappointment has only fuelled his determination to push himself further as an actor. The former wrestler turned Hollywood star earned praise for his transformation into MMA legend Mark Kerr, with many considering the performance among the strongest of his career.
While awards recognition did not arrive in the form of an Academy Award nomination, Johnson has made it clear that the experience mattered deeply to him. Rather than brushing aside the snub, he has chosen to use it as motivation for future projects.
Dwayne Johnson reflects on The Smashing Machine Oscars snub
Speaking to Esquire, it was admitted by Johnson that receiving an Oscar nomination would have been an incredible achievement. He explained that once discussions around awards began, the possibility became exciting and meaningful.
It was further shared by the actor that although the nomination never materialised, its absence should not be interpreted as something insignificant. According to Johnson, the setback has ignited a stronger drive to return to work and continue chasing challenging roles.
The Smashing Machine earned critical acclaim
Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine follows the life of UFC pioneer Mark Kerr during his rise in mixed martial arts and his struggles with addiction. Johnson underwent a dramatic physical and emotional transformation for the role, earning widespread praise from critics and audiences.
The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a lengthy standing ovation and went on to secure the Silver Lion award. Although Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt missed out on Oscar nominations, both were recognised at the Golden Globes.
Looking ahead, Johnson is already preparing for his next collaboration with Safdie on Lizard Music. The actor's comments suggest that his pursuit of awards-calibre performances is far from over.