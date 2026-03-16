Oscars 2026: Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar Added To In Memoriam Segment Online, After Being Slighted In Broadcast

Fans' reactions to Dharmendra's snub at Oscars In Memoriam

Fans have expressed their displeasure after the Oscars failed to pay tribute to Dharmendra, who left an enduring legacy spanning more than six decades in cinema. “The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legendary Indian actor who gave his entire life to cinema. Why so much hype when our icons get no recognition? After all, it’s mainly a Hollywood show, not truly international.#Oscars,” wrote a fan.