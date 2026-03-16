Oscars 2026: Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar Added To In Memoriam Segment Online, After Being Slighted In Broadcast

Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were included in the list of other 300 names in the Academy’s In Memoriam page on the website.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar mentioned In Memoriam segment online
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Oscars 2026 failed to mention late actor Dharmendra in ‘In Memoriam’ segment, even though the segment was the longest in Oscars history.

  • Indian fans expressed disappointment after Dharmendra’s name was missing from the segment.

  • Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were included in the list of other 300 names in the Academy’s In Memoriam page on the website.

The 98th Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment was the longest in the awards show’s history, mentioning late Hollywood legends Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Udo Kier, Rob Reiner, Robert Duvall, Gene Hackman, and Val Kilmer. But several renowned figures like Brigitte Bardot, Bud Cort, Eric Dane, James Van Der Beek, David Keighley and Malcolm-Jamal Warner were omitted in the segment during the on-air tribute. Legendary Indian stars Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar were also not mentioned in the Memoriam segment at the 98th Academy Awards, leaving the fans disappointed.

Hours after the Oscars 2026 In Memoriam snub, the Academy mentioned several stars, including Dharmendra, Dane and Van Der Beek, on the website's In Memoriam segment.

For the unversed, the In Memoriam pays tribute to actors, directors, technicians, and other renowned members of the film industry from across the world.

KPop Demon Hunters' At The 98th Academy Awards - X
Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Big But Speech Cut-Off Sparks Fan Backlash

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar added to In Memoriam segment on the Academy website

Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar's photos appeared alongside other industry veterans like B Saroja Devi. They are remembered for their contributions to Indian cinema.

Related Content
Conan O’Brien Will Host The 2026 Academy Awards - Instagram
Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Extended After Painful Year Of Hollywood Losses
BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra In Memoriam segment - Instagram
BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra in Emotional In Memoriam Tribute
Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2 - IMDb
Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'
Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhaag 2 - null
Manoj Bajpayee Replaces Govinda In Bhagam Bhaag 2? Here's What We Know
Related Content

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in November last year, while Manoj Kumar died in April at the age of 87.

B Saroja Devi, who worked in over 200 films, was the first female superstar of Kannada cinema. Fondly known as Abhinaya Saraswati, she breathed her last in July last year at age 87.

Robert Reiner, Diane Keaton, Robert Redford - Instagram
Oscars 2026: Hollywood Remembers Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, Rob Reiner

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar mentioned In Memoriam segment at Oscars 2026
Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar mentioned In Memoriam segment at Oscars 2026 Photo: The Academy website
info_icon

Fans' reactions to Dharmendra's snub at Oscars In Memoriam

Fans have expressed their displeasure after the Oscars failed to pay tribute to Dharmendra, who left an enduring legacy spanning more than six decades in cinema. “The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legendary Indian actor who gave his entire life to cinema. Why so much hype when our icons get no recognition? After all, it’s mainly a Hollywood show, not truly international.#Oscars,” wrote a fan.

“#Oscars or just a Hollywood PR show? Disgraceful to snub Bollywood legend Dharmendra in the 'In Memoriam' tribute after 60 years of cinema. Stop using Priyanka for clout if you can’t respect our icons. Not truly international!,” wrote another.

Oscars 2026 Winners List - Instagram
Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

BY Garima Das

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Katy Mullan said, “It’s been an unimaginably hard year where we’ve lost a lot of icons and titans of the film industry. So yes, we are going to expand the In Memoriam because it feels so important that we do a tribute that is worthy of the people that we’ve lost this year.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

  2. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  3. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  5. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  4. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Tamil Pride Narrative, AIADMK’s Existential Test, And The Vijay Variable 

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  2. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  3. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  4. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  5. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

  4. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  5. West Asia Conflict: Photos Of Displaced Civilians In Lebanon, Where Schools And Stadiums Turn Into Shelters During War

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz