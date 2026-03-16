Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Big But Speech Cut-Off Sparks Fan Backlash

Thanks were further extended to fans and to everyone involved in creating the film’s soundtrack. The success of the movie was described as the result of a collective effort, with Sonnenblick noting that many people had helped shape the project. The award for Best Original Song was shared by Yu-Han Lee, Mark Sonnenblick, Ejae, Joong Gyu Kwak, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park, while Ejae had earlier delivered the only full speech during the televised ceremony.