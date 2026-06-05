TMC Crisis: Rebel MLAs Demand Mamata Banerjee Remain Supreme Leader

In their communication to the Assembly Speaker, the rebels said that they recognise Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson but firmly reject Abhishek Banerjee's authority over the legislature party. That distinction has become the rebellion's central political argument -- separating loyalty to Mamata from opposition to Abhishek. For the dissidents, it has also served as a shield against accusations that they are attempting to dismantle the party's founding leadership structure.