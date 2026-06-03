Trinamool Splits As Expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Emerges As Bengal Assembly LoP

Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee claimed support from 58 legislators and was handed the Leader of Opposition chamber in the West Bengal Assembly.
The rebel faction says it represents the “real” Trinamool Legislature Party.
The development deepens the crisis for Mamata Banerjee, raising the prospect of a formal split within the party.
In a dramatic escalation of the crisis engulfing the Trinamool Congress (TMC), expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that he had been recognized as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly after securing the support of 58 TMC legislators, triggering what appears to be a formal split in the party.
Banerjee, who was expelled by the TMC earlier this week for alleged anti-party activities, said Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose had accepted the rebel group's claim to constitute the legitimate
Trinamool Legislature Party and handed over the keys to the LoP chamber. The rebel camp has asserted that it represents the majority of the party's 80-member legislative contingent in the Assembly.
Addressing reporters after meeting the Speaker, Banerjee described the 58-MLA bloc as the “real Trinamool” and appealed to party supremo Mamata Banerjee to continue guiding the group. He said the legislators wanted her to remain “the main advisor” to the Legislature Party despite the ongoing rebellion.
The development marks a major setback for Mamata Banerjee, whose party has been grappling with growing internal dissent following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Reports suggest that much of the unrest has been directed at the increasing influence of Abhishek Banerjee within the party rather than at Mamata herself.
In what observers described as a last-ditch effort to contain the revolt, the TMC on Wednesday dissolved several key organisational committees and frontal wings across West Bengal.
The move came amid fears of a Shiv Sena-style split and growing indications that the rebel faction could seek recognition as the official legislative group.
The rebellion gained momentum after Banerjee and another MLA were expelled over a controversy involving alleged forgery of signatures on a letter endorsing the party's earlier choice for LoP. With the Speaker's reported recognition of the rebel bloc, the battle for control of the TMC has now entered a decisive phase.