EC Seeks TMC Factions’ Replies Amid Party Split; Symbol Freeze Possible Ahead of Bypolls

After the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee said, “We met the full bench of the ECI. We have more than two-thirds of the party MLAs in West Bengal with us. Most of the former ministers in the previous Trinamool cabinet, majority of the councillors of different municipal corporations and municipalities and zilla parishad members in different districts are with us. What is our need to raise a demand separately for the right over the party name and election symbol?”