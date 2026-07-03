EC Seeks TMC Factions’ Replies Amid Party Split; Symbol Freeze Possible Ahead of Bypolls

The Election Commission of India has sought responses from two rival Trinamool Congress factions, one led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the other by Ritabrata Banerjee, over competing claims to the party’s organisational leadership, authorised signatories and election symbol.
Election Commission has asked both groups to submit their replies by 5.30 pm on July 26, Times of India reported citing sources. The poll body will examine the responses before deciding whether the dispute amounts to a formal split in the party.
If the Commission concludes that there is a split, it may initiate proceedings under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, to decide which faction is entitled to the Trinamool Congress name and its twin-flower symbol.
Ritabrata Faction Claims MLA Support
The dispute stems from rival claims over the party’s organisational elections. In its representation to the Election Commission, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction claimed it is the “real Trinamool Congress” and has the backing of 65 of the party’s 80 MLAs.
The faction argued that the party had failed to conduct organisational elections within the three-year period prescribed under Article 20 of the party constitution. It said the national working committee, last elected on February 12, 2022, became defunct after February 12, 2025.
The group claimed it later held fresh organisational elections, elected a new national working committee and formally staked claim to the party name, symbol and organisational assets.
Mamata Camp Rejects Claim
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has rejected the rival group’s claim and questioned the validity of its organisational exercise. It also submitted its own list of office-bearers after recent exits from the party.
The faction argued that only the party’s authorised signatories can represent Trinamool Congress before the Election Commission. It also urged the poll body not to decide the matter without first hearing its arguments.
The Commission has shared each faction’s submissions with the other side and sought replies before moving ahead. An Election Commission official told TOI that the Commission may also grant a personal hearing if either side requests one.
Bypolls Could Be Affected
The dispute could have implications for upcoming bypolls in West Bengal. The Election Commission announced assembly bypolls for seats in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday but did not notify elections for the vacant West Bengal constituencies of Nandigram and Rejiganj.
According to TOI, the West Bengal seats were excluded because the status of election petitions related to them is yet to be clarified.
Once the legal issues are settled, the Commission may announce the bypolls. If the Trinamool symbol dispute is still pending then, the poll body could temporarily freeze the twin-flower symbol and ask both factions to contest on separate symbols until a final order is passed.
Ritabrata Meets ECI Full Bench
Meanwhile, Ritabrata Banerjee led a 10-member delegation to meet the full bench of the Election Commission in New Delhi on Thursday to press his faction’s claim over the party symbol and organisational assets.
Sources told Economic Times that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Commission heard the delegation and assured them that the matter would be examined.
After the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee said, “We met the full bench of the ECI. We have more than two-thirds of the party MLAs in West Bengal with us. Most of the former ministers in the previous Trinamool cabinet, majority of the councillors of different municipal corporations and municipalities and zilla parishad members in different districts are with us. What is our need to raise a demand separately for the right over the party name and election symbol?”
Arup Roy, who heads the dissident faction’s newly constituted national working committee, said, “We have given all the documents and papers related to the June 22 National Working Committee meeting.”
Kalyan Banerjee Hits Back
Responding to the developments, Trinamool MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee said, “ECI also has its Constitutional duty and they have given time. We have already filed a caveat and have faith in the judiciary. NWC has no right except Mamata Banerjee.”
Trinamool legislator Kunal Ghosh also dismissed the rival faction’s claims, saying, “Trinamool Congress cannot exist without Mamata Banerjee. All the workers and supporters are with her. This is like a tenant claiming to be the owner of the house today.”