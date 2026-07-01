West Bengal Notifies Rural Jobs Scheme VB-G RAM G to Replace MGNREGA from July

It said the scheme will focus on four key areas -- water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and projects aimed at mitigating the impact of extreme weather events.
According to the government, the scheme is expected to benefit around 2.56 crore job card holders across West Bengal and is aligned with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat at 2047".
A press note issued by the Panchayats and Rural Development Department said the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme has been notified to operationalise the VB-G RAM G Act, which will replace the MGNREGA Act.
"The said scheme will come into force from July 1 2026 and will be applicable to all notified rural areas of the state," it said.
It guarantees 125 days of wage employment to every eligible rural household in a financial year.
Planning of rural works will be carried out through the 'Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan', to be prepared by gram panchayats and integrated with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, it said.
The scheme will be jointly funded by the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio.
According to the statement, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has approved a Central share of Rs 8,508 crore, while the West Bengal government has made a provision of Rs 5,672 crore as its share.
"Wage payments will be made through the DBT-SPARSH system, while non-wage payments will be processed through the SNA-SPARSH module," the statement said.
It also said the expenditure pattern would comprise a 60 per cent wage component and a 40 per cent material (non-wage) component, adding that the use of labour-displacing machinery has been restricted to maximise employment generation.
For the implementation of the scheme, district magistrates and sub-divisional officers have been designated as the programme coordinators of their respective areas.
The block development officer will function as the programme officer, with gram panchayats entrusted with beneficiary registration, preparation of plans, execution of works and maintenance of records, it added.