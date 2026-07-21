Karnataka BJP to Launch ‘Mega Outreach’ on SIR, Slams Shivakumar-Led Govt Over Drought Response

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said the party will hold a "mega outreach campaign" on July 25 and 26 regarding the SIR of electoral rolls underway in the state.
The campaign aims to reach one crore households across Karnataka, he added.
He said the campaign will be held in every Assembly constituency under the leadership of the BJP leaders and workers.
All BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former elected representatives and party workers will participate.
"We plan to reach about one crore households. Party workers will visit homes to create awareness about the enumeration form, address voters' concerns and confusion, and encourage support for the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls," he told reporters here, adding that each party worker had been assigned a minimum of 20 households.
Noting that Karnataka is facing a severe drought due to inadequate rainfall, the BJP chief criticised Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the state government for holding meetings through video conference from Bengaluru instead of visiting the affected areas.
"No ministers are touring the state or listening to farmers' grievances. The CM has travelled to Delhi with senior leaders. Instead of rescuing farmers, the government and the CM are trying to shift responsibility by writing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Criticising Shivakumar, he added, "He should show as much concern for farmers as he does for real estate. He should come to their rescue." Pointing out that many farmers who had already sown crops are now in distress due to inadequate rainfall, Vijayendra said the government should respond effectively to the situation, with ministers immediately visiting drought-hit districts and villages.
"Without waiting for central relief, the state government should begin providing relief, as the BJP government did in the past," he added.
Referring to the protest in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vijayendra alleged that it was used as a pretext to create unrest.
He said the BJP had no objection to democratic protests but claimed that journalists and police personnel were attacked and anti-national statements were made.
"Opposition parties are using young people as tools in a larger political conspiracy," he added.
The BJP leader criticised former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "weak" leader and a "protector of the wicked." He questioned Siddaramaiah's record, pointing out that during his tenure as CM, lakhs of students had protested in Hubballi demanding recruitment to government posts.
"What concern did Siddaramaiah show then, and how many government vacancies were actually filled?" he asked.
He cited the stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, alleging that the government's announcement of an inquiry and action against officials was merely an attempt by then CM Siddaramaiah and then Deputy CM Shivakumar, now the CM, to dodge responsibility while seeking publicity.
On the NEET issue, Vijayendra said the union government had acted responsibly by conducting a re-examination.
He urged Siddaramaiah not to exploit the issue to "poison the minds of the youth" for political purposes and instead explain what his own government had done for students' welfare.
Vijayendra reiterated his opposition to the proposal to establish Bengaluru's second airport near Kanakapura, noting that he had already written to the government opposing it.
Alleging that the proposal to locate the airport near Kanakapura was aimed at real estate interests, he said, "Chief Minister Shivakumar should remember that he is a leader for the entire state, not just Kanakapura." Stating that decisions on the airport should be guided by Karnataka's overall interests rather than real estate considerations, he said, "If the airport comes up near Tumakuru, it would benefit seven to eight districts in central and north Karnataka, reduce pressure on Bengaluru, and create economic activity and local employment."