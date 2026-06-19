BJP Not Weakened by MLC Poll Setback: Vijayendra

He asserted that the party would take the setback seriously and continue to challenge the Congress government.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru amid questions over the BJP's performance in the MLC elections and speculation about internal dissent, Vijayendra maintained that the party possessed the organisational strength and cadre base to overcome the situation.
"We have the strength to face this. There is absolutely no question of getting scared and running away. The BJP has its organisational backing, and we have the strength of our workers. Things will not end because of one election," he said, replying to a question about cross-voting by some BJP MLAs in the MLC polls.
The remarks came a day after the Congress won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to the polls, while the BJP secured two.
The results triggered allegations of cross-voting by BJP and JD(S) legislators in favour of Congress candidates, providing a boost to the ruling party led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Responding to suggestions that the election outcome marked a major setback for the BJP, Vijayendra said the party was treating the development seriously but rejected the notion that it would affect its political resolve.
"This incident should not have happened. It is unfortunate, and I myself accept that. But the BJP will take this seriously. There is absolutely no question of getting scared and running away. We will find a way to make this government yield and fall in line," he said.
Asked whether political rivals within the party were attempting to undermine him or remove him from the post of state president following the election outcome, Vijayendra said he was unfazed by the developments.
"No one can erase what is written in my destiny. Likewise, I cannot erase what is written in someone else's destiny. This Vijayendra will not be shaken by such developments. I am a party worker, the president of the BJP state unit and Yediyurappa's son. I have the strength to understand and handle all of this," he said.