Karnataka Parties Shift MLAs to Resorts Fearing Cross-Voting

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Ahead of Thursday's Karnataka Legislative Council elections in Bengaluru, the Congress and JD(S) have sequestered their MLAs in resorts to prevent cross-voting

RSS anthem row DK shivakumar apology on rss Karnataka minister DK shivakumar
Karnataka Parties Shift MLAs to Resorts Fearing Cross-Voting Photo: PTI/CORR
Summary of this article

  • Congress shifted its MLAs to a Bengaluru South resort, while JD(S) relocated its legislators to Devanahalli ahead of Thursday's crucial voting.

  • Candidates require twenty-eight first-preference votes to win, guaranteeing easy victories for four Congress and two BJP nominees.

  • The main contest is for the seventh seat, where Congress candidate Karthik is short of two votes but expects second-preference support.

Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have sequestered their respective legislators at resorts around Bengaluru to prevent cross-voting and absenteeism in Thursday's Karnataka Legislative Council elections. The defensive deployments come as the parties vie for seven available seats.

Congress shifted its Members of Legislative Assembly to a facility in Bengaluru South district. The party will ferry them directly to the Vidhana Soudha for the poll on Thursday. The JD(S) relocated its representatives to Devanahalli. The candidate field features five nominees from Congress, two from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and a final-hour entrant from the JD(S).

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) react as they watch a giant screen telecasting election results live on June 04, 2024 in Bengaluru - (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
Congress Makes Huge Gains in Karnataka But NDA Surges Ahead

By Anisha Reddy

Fears of Cross Voting

Congress leadership briefed its representatives during a legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening. According to The Indian Express, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the JD(S) had approached some Congress legislators. Following the meeting, the party ordered members to remain at the resort and trained them on the preferential voting system.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy rejected the accusations of poaching.

"We have fielded one candidate just to ensure that our party votes remain together. We are not looking to win the seat at any cost by employing wily means," Kumaraswamy said.

Related Content
Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar - Shailendra Bhojak
Ramalinga Reddy Resigns From D.K. Shivakumar Cabinet Over Portfolio Allocation - null
Congress Finalises Karnataka Cabinet as Shivakumar Prepares to take Oath - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
As Siddaramaiah bows out, will the Gruha Lakshmi suffer? - Economic Times
Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar - Shailendra Bhojak
DK Shivakumar: 'Troubleshooter' In Uncharted Terrain

By N.K. Bhoopesh

The Electoral Math

Candidates require 28 first-preference votes to secure an outright victory in the opening round. The threshold guarantees success for four Congress nominees — Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, P V Mohan, and Shivanna Malavalli. Two BJP candidates, Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya, are also positioned for comfortable wins.

The battle centres on the seventh seat. Congress remains two votes short for its fifth candidate, Karthik, but anticipates victory through second-preference distributions.

The JD(S) candidate lacks the requisite support, even factoring in potential backing from the BJP and rebel BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal. The regional party also faces internal friction following a recent fallout with prominent MLA GT Deve Gowda.

"Ours is a small party. What can we do? They (Congress) have the manpower, muscle power, and money power. Can we fight against them?" Kumaraswamy asked, noting his party had requested surplus BJP votes.

The BJP scheduled its own legislature party meeting for Wednesday evening to finalise its polling strategy.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories