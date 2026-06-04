Free Bus Rides For Students, Private Jobs for Locals: What DK Shivakumar Announced After First Cabinet Meet

Towards Youth Employment

Calling it a ‘big decision’, Shivakumar announced employment exchanges which shall include private sector jobs as well. He said “The government will start employment exchanges for private sector jobs. Those seeking jobs in the private sector can enroll with the government. We'll provide training and map candidates with the private sector,” while adding that this process would be entirely online “so that there’s no influence”. He further added “we will ask them what sort of job they need... We will train them and prepare them and ensure they get a job there."