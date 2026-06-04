Free Bus Rides For Students, Private Jobs for Locals: What DK Shivakumar Announced After First Cabinet Meet

The Chief Minister also mentioned plans of creating 50,000 new jobs for the youth
For Bengaluru, a provision of Rs 2000 crore for road work was announced
Civic polls in Greater Bengaluru Authority to be held soon
Hours after DK Shivakumar took oath, the chief minister announced a slew of measures aimed at improving Karnataka’s infrastructure, capital’s housing and employment, among other things. These decisions follow the newly sworn-in cabinet’s maiden meeting on Wednesday.
Towards Youth Employment
Calling it a ‘big decision’, Shivakumar announced employment exchanges which shall include private sector jobs as well. He said “The government will start employment exchanges for private sector jobs. Those seeking jobs in the private sector can enroll with the government. We'll provide training and map candidates with the private sector,” while adding that this process would be entirely online “so that there’s no influence”. He further added “we will ask them what sort of job they need... We will train them and prepare them and ensure they get a job there."
While the exchange is expected to aid governmental plans in fixing a quota of sorts for local residents in the private sectors, the Chief Minister also mentioned plans of creating 50,000 new jobs for the youth. He said "By the next cabinet meeting we will discuss the process, notification about jobs and release a calendar."
Also, all students in Karnataka can now avail free bus rides, expanding the current women-only Shakti scheme. Shivakumar said “We have decided that all students, whoever it may be, right from school to post-graduation, will get free bus passes. They'll have to apply for the passes because we’ll need to identify students.”
Around 10,000 ‘‘Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs’ across the state are envisioned with hopes to “groom young leadership and promote social harmony. Each association will get a government grant of Rs 10 lakh,” said Shivakumar.
For the Capital
For Bengaluru, a provision of Rs 2000 crore for road work was announced alongside a one-time measure to extend exemption for buildings measuring up to 2,400 sq ft, up from 1,200 sq ft, from obtaining occupancy certificate. Highlighting a Supreme Court verdict that mandated removal of water and electricity connections from buildings exceeding approved parameters, Shivakumar said “Houses have been constructed in Bengaluru without proper planning…A decision has been taken to issue Completion Certificate/Occupancy Certificate for 30 to 40 sites. It has also been decided to provide a One-Time Settlement scheme for properties up to 2,500 square feet."
Notably, civic polls are coming up in Greater Bengaluru Authority.