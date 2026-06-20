CM Shivakumar Announces One More Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi for Civil Services Aspirants

The Cabinet also approved exemptions for certain rural agricultural structures from regulatory provisions, sanctioned a 200-bed super-speciality hospital at Yadgir, cleared funding for medical infrastructure projects, and initiated a restructuring of Karnataka's administrative and legal coordination mechanisms in Delhi.
"We have also decided to construct Karnataka Bhavan-4 in New Delhi. This facility is not meant for legislators or officials. It is intended for students preparing for IAS, IFS, IRS and other competitive examinations," Shivakumar told reporters after the second Cabinet meeting of his government.
He said the proposed Karnataka Bhavan-4 would be developed by the Public Works Department at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore and would provide accommodation and study facilities for students preparing for national-level competitive examinations.
According to officials, the existing Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital is used to administrative purposes.
The chief minister said at least 50 per cent of the accommodation would be reserved for SC/ST students, while the remaining seats would be available to candidates from other categories.
Shivakumar also announced a reorganisation of the Resident Commissioner's Office in New Delhi, saying the state government would establish a dedicated mechanism to monitor Central government projects and schemes and improve Karnataka's engagement with the union government.
"We are reorganising it. We are setting up a new structure to track Central government projects, schemes available in other states, and the benefits being secured by states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat," he said.
The CM said the government was also exploring the possibility of engaging retired IAS, IRS and IPS officers in Delhi and would establish a dedicated legal cell in the national capital to handle Supreme Court cases and other important litigation involving Karnataka.
On healthcare infrastructure, Shivakumar said the Cabinet had approved a major expansion of medical facilities in the state.
"Regarding medical education, we have decided to construct a 200-bed super-speciality hospital within the campus of the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences. Administrative approval of Rs 100 crore has been granted," he said.
The Cabinet also approved six civil works at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences at a cost of about Rs 18 crore and granted administrative approval for Rs 60 crore worth of equipment procurement and upgrades at the Government Medical College and Research Hospital in Bengaluru.
In the transport sector, the chief minister said the government had cleared the purchase of new buses for state-run transport corporations.
"We have approved the purchase of 620 new buses at a cost of Rs 235 crore. Of these, 400 BS-VI buses will be for KSRTC and 220 buses for the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation," he said.
He added that the Cabinet had approved Rs 112 crore for the establishment of 11 electric bus depots under KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC as part of a Government of India-supported initiative.
Shivakumar said district ministers had been instructed to prioritise water-related issues in their respective districts and neighbouring areas until the Cabinet expansion was completed.
The chief minister also said exemptions had been granted to silk-rearing sheds, cattle sheds and poultry farms in rural areas, clarifying that the relaxation would not apply to urban areas, including Bengaluru city.
On a question regarding a possible bus fare revision, Shivakumar said the government was examining the issue in view of rising fuel costs and operational concerns.
"At present, there is a huge difference between the price at which private operators buy diesel and the price available at our depots. The difference is more than Rs 40 per litre. This is an alarming figure," he said.
He said the Transport Department had submitted a proposal and a report had been sought on the matter, adding that any decision would balance the financial sustainability of KSRTC with the interests of passengers.
The Cabinet also approved an Urban Development proposal in Kalasapura village of Gadag district under a 50:50 sharing model, with the project expected to cost about Rs 19-20 crore.
Shivakumar said a Cabinet sub-committee meeting had been scheduled for Monday to consider a few remaining matters, details of which would be announced subsequently.
Responding to questions on the proposed Bidadi township project near Bengaluru and protests by farmers, the CM said the government was only continuing decisions taken by previous administrations and accused political opponents of attempting to create controversy over the issue.
He maintained that land acquisition would proceed in accordance with legal provisions and said compensation being offered to landowners was among the highest in the state.