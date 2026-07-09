Supreme Court Orders Survey Of Delhi’s Malviya Nagar & Saket Areas To Tackle Unauthorized Constructions

Supreme Court directs survey of Malviya Nagar and Saket areas in Delhi to tackle unauthorized constructions and illegal land use.
Survey team to include two senior IIT Delhi professors, MCD officials, and Amicus representative.
Court asks MCD to file affidavits detailing action taken against officials responsible for violations, not just builders.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a detailed survey of Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and Saket areas to address the issue of unauthorized constructions and illegal land use by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
A bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order while hearing a case concerning unauthorized use of residential properties for commercial purposes. The Court expressed serious concern over the conduct of the MCD in dealing with such violations.
The Court directed that the survey team should include two senior professors from IIT Delhi, officials from the MCD, and a representative of the Amicus Curiae. The team has been asked to file a detailed report without any “slackness.”
The bench also took note of a news report stating that about 93% of establishments in Gurugram lack fire safety measures and directed the Vice Chairman of the Gurugram Development Authority to be personally present before the Court with a detailed report on steps taken.
During the hearing, the Court observed that authorities appear to be taking action only against builders and property owners, but not against officials responsible for oversight. It ordered the authorities to file affidavits by the next date, giving specific details of steps taken against officials in areas where violations have occurred.
The case originated from a petition concerning unauthorized commercial use in a residential colony in Chennai. In March 2026, the Supreme Court expanded the scope of the case to a pan-India level and directed municipal authorities of all state and union territory capitals to file detailed affidavits on unauthorized constructions and land use violations.
In May, the Amicus Curiae informed the Court that only a few states had filed affidavits, and even those lacked specific details on action taken. The Amicus highlighted violations in areas like Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, warning of potential calamities.
The Court had earlier rejected the MCD’s submission that multiple land uses are permitted under the Master Plan of Delhi, stating that once a building plan is sanctioned for a particular use, any subsequent change amounts to a “fraud” on the system.
Today’s order reflects the Court’s continued focus on ensuring accountability and strict implementation of building norms across the country.
The matter has been posted for further hearing on the next date, when the Gurugram Development Authority Vice Chairman and the Commissioner of Lucknow Municipal Corporation have also been directed to appear in person with detailed reports.