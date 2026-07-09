Most American Jews Don’t Feel Supported by Either Party Or President Trump

Most Jewish adults do not feel well supported by either the Democratic or Republican Party, or by President Trump.
63% of Jewish Americans see antisemitism as a serious problem, but only 38% of all U.S. adults share that view.
The survey highlights a sense of political homelessness for many Jewish Americans amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict and domestic debates.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has found that most Jewish adults in the United States do not feel well supported by either the Democratic or Republican Party, or by President Donald Trump, at a time when many in the community are concerned about rising antisemitism.
The survey of 1,022 Jewish adults, conducted from June 11-17, 2026, shows that 63% of Jewish Americans consider prejudice against Jewish people to be an “extremely” or “very” serious problem in the country. However, only a small minority believe that either political party is doing a good job supporting Jewish people in the United States.
According to the poll, just 15% of Jewish adults say the Democratic Party supports Jewish people “extremely” or “very” well, while another 33% say the party supports them “somewhat” well. About 41% say the Democratic Party supports the Jewish community “not very well” or “not well at all.”
Jewish adults feel even more negatively about President Trump and the Republican Party. About half of Jewish adults say Trump and the Republicans do not support Jewish people in the U.S. well.
The poll also indicates a sense of political isolation for many Jewish Americans. Despite widespread concerns about antisemitism, only 38% of all U.S. adults say prejudice against Jewish people is an “extremely” or “very” serious problem — significantly lower than the perception among Jewish respondents.
The survey was conducted as part of a larger poll of 3,040 U.S. adults. Jewish adults were categorised as those who said their religion was Jewish, or those who identified as religiously unaffiliated but considered themselves Jewish due to ethnicity, culture, or family background.
The findings come nearly three years after the war in Gaza began with Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023. The conflict has intensified criticism of Israel within the Democratic Party and created divisions within the Jewish community.
Yahm Levin, a 39-year-old Jewish woman from Los Angeles, told the AP that she sometimes avoids using her first or last name when meeting people, even those who share her progressive politics. “I don’t really feel comfortable in leftist circles anymore,” she said. “I just want to be a Jewish American who has a connection to Israel. But I feel like I can’t do that.”
Max Sacher, a 27-year-old Jewish Republican from Austin, Texas, said he feels “lost politically” after Trump’s recent diplomatic efforts regarding Iran. “It’s one of the most embarrassing documents I’ve read,” he said.
The poll also found that Jewish adults are divided over some key figures in the Israel debate. About 44% have a somewhat or very favourable view of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a vocal critic of Israel, while opinions on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump are more negative.
The survey was conducted using NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel. The margin of sampling error for Jewish adults is plus or minus 5.0 percentage points.