US President Donald Trump Claims Iran Has Accepted Nearly All American Conditions in Nuclear Talks

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran has conceded to almost all American demands during indirect diplomatic talks held in Doha.
The primary objective of the ongoing negotiations remains preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, according to US Vice President JD Vance.
Trump highlighted the total degradation of Iran's military infrastructure, claiming its navy, air force, radar systems, and top leadership have been systematically destroyed.
US President Donald Trump said that Iran has conceded to nearly all American conditions in ongoing diplomatic talks. The primary objective remains preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
"I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," Trump told CNBC.
The development follows the conclusion of indirect talks in Doha. The sessions showed no immediate signs of a breakthrough for long-term peace. Instead, negotiators focused on unresolved details of an interim agreement declared two weeks ago. Representatives from Washington and Tehran communicated their stances through Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries.
The diplomatic engagement follows a joint military campaign launched by the US and Israel in February 2026. A June agreement paused active warfare to facilitate discussions.
Military Victory and Degradation
Trump said the US military defeated Iran totally and systematically destroyed its defence infrastructure. "We have all the assets. Now they are just waiting," Trump said.
"I ripped their military apart. They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no radar, their leaders are all dead," Trump told CNBC. He added that when Iran raises new leaders, they are also killed. "We're on the third set of leaders, and we actually get along with them," Trump said.
American forces struck Iranian targets three nights in a row last week after a drone attack on a US ship. Additional strikes occurred two nights in a row the previous week. Trump said, "I've defeated them militarily. They're totally defeated militarily. They have some missiles left, we could wipe them out too."
The military campaign involved extended stealth naval operations along the southern coast. US ships travelled without lights for a month and a half to locate and destroy Iranian radar systems.
"They had a nice new radar...and we blew it up last week. They have to start all over again for a third time," Trump said.
Economic Devastation and Aid
A strict US naval blockade has collapsed the Iranian economy. Before the conflict, inflation stood at 5% but has since surged to 300%.
Trump criticised a New York Times report claiming Iran is in a better position than four months ago. "The New York Times said the other day that Iran is in better position now than it was four months ago. I said, wait a minute, their military is gone. Their inflation is up to 300% from 5%. Their leaders are gone. Their second row of leaders are gone. Some of their third row of leaders are gone. Their generals are mostly wiped out. But they said that they are in better shape today than they were four months ago, before we attacked," Trump told CNBC.
He proposed supplying American agricultural commodities once a final agreement is reached. "They have 300% inflation, they're making no money...we're going to have exclusively our American farmers provide [corn, wheat and soybeans]," Trump said.
Diplomatic Progress and Pauses
Negotiations will see a brief halt. Qatar's Foreign Ministry stated that negotiations are suspended until July 9, following the burial of Iran's deceased Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated on X that there was positive progress regarding the June memorandum that successfully paused active warfare. The progress expands on the foundation established at a previous summit in Switzerland.
In Washington, Trump briefed reporters on the diplomatic track. "The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well," Trump told reporters. He added to the agency, "They've had very good meetings, and we'll see."
US Vice President JD Vance confirmed the administration remains completely focused on the nuclear issue. "Obviously, we're worried about the nuclear issue, we're going to start talking about that," Vance told reporters.