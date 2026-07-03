US President Donald Trump Claims Iran Has Accepted Nearly All American Conditions in Nuclear Talks

Trump criticised a New York Times report claiming Iran is in a better position than four months ago. "The New York Times said the other day that Iran is in better position now than it was four months ago. I said, wait a minute, their military is gone. Their inflation is up to 300% from 5%. Their leaders are gone. Their second row of leaders are gone. Some of their third row of leaders are gone. Their generals are mostly wiped out. But they said that they are in better shape today than they were four months ago, before we attacked," Trump told CNBC.