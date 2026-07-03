Switzerland Vs Algeria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Spot On The Line In Vancouver Showdown

D
Deepak Joshi
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FIFA World Cup 2026, Switzerland Vs Algeria Live Score: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SUI vs ALG Round of 32 clash on Friday, 3 July, at BC Place in Vancouver

Switzerland Vs Algeria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Switzerland starting XI lines up for a photo before the kick-off of their FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B match against Qatar in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Switzerland and Algeria square off in a fascinating Round of 32 clash at BC Place in Vancouver, with a place in the last 16 on the line. Switzerland enter the knockout stage unbeaten after topping Group B with seven points, registering impressive victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada while showcasing their trademark defensive discipline under Murat Yakin. Algeria, meanwhile, qualified as one of the best third-placed teams after a dramatic group-stage campaign that included a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria and a crucial win over Jordan. Led by the creativity of Riyad Mahrez, the Desert Foxes possess the attacking quality to trouble the Swiss, but their leaky defence remains a concern. With Switzerland's structured approach set to clash with Algeria's fearless counter-attacking style, fans can expect a tense, high-intensity knockout battle where a single moment of brilliance could decide who advances to face either Colombia or Ghana in the Round of 16.
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Switzerland Vs Algeria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Greeitngs!

Hello, we are back with another live blog as Switzerland take on Algeria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Stay tuned for live updates!

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