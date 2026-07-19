Argentina vs Spain: Record FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Ticket Prices Spark Outrage and US Legal Scrutiny

Secondary resale platforms show even steeper valuations. Category 1 tickets are listed up to $575,000 (Rs 5.53 crore). Front Category 1 tickets reach $595,000 (Rs 5.72 crore). The highest individual listing stands at a staggering $2.3mn (Rs 22.14 crore). This specific listing is for a set of Category 3 seats in the lower deck behind the goal, located in Block 124, Row 45, Seats 33-36. It is the highest listed ticket price for a sporting event on record.