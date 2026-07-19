Calcutta High Court Grants Relief To Abhishek Banerjee, Halts Demolition Of TMC MP’s Amtala Office

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Outlook News Desk
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The development comes a day after West Bengal authorities used bulldozers to partially demolish portions of the building, including the front shed, lower floors, and façade, claiming it was an unauthorised construction on Amtala-Baruipur road.

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta HC Orders Abhishek Banerjee to Give Voice Sample on July 15 in Intimidatory Speech Case File Photo; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Calcutta High Court orders status quo and halts ongoing demolition drive at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Amtala.

  • The interim relief comes after authorities partially demolished parts of the allegedly unauthorised structure on Saturday.

  • Banerjee’s team approached the court citing political vendetta, while the administration defended the action as enforcement against illegal construction.

In a major relief for All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court on Sunday halted the demolition drive targeting his party office in Amtala, South 24 Parganas district. The court directed all parties to maintain status quo until further orders, following an urgent hearing.

The development comes a day after West Bengal authorities used bulldozers to partially demolish portions of the building, including the front shed, lower floors, and façade, claiming it was an unauthorised construction on Amtala-Baruipur road. Officials stated that multiple notices had been issued to the owners, who failed to produce approved building plans. The structure, reportedly used as Banerjee’s constituency office, had been locked since the TMC’s electoral setbacks in May 2026. Electronic equipment was also seized during the operation.

Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC strongly criticised the action, describing it as “political vendetta” by the BJP-led Centre and state administration against a valid private property. Banerjee had earlier vowed to take legal recourse, calling the demolition drive selective and motivated. TMC leaders alleged that the move was part of a larger campaign to target opposition leaders after the recent assembly election results.

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The Calcutta High Court’s intervention provides immediate relief by pausing further demolition. The matter is likely to see further hearings as both sides present their arguments regarding the legality of the construction, which reportedly dates back to around 2017 and was allegedly built on the site of a former bakery without proper sanctions, according to the civic authorities. BJP leaders, on the other hand, welcomed the initial action, terming it a step towards enforcing building regulations irrespective of political affiliations.

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