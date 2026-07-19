Calcutta High Court Grants Relief To Abhishek Banerjee, Halts Demolition Of TMC MP’s Amtala Office

The Calcutta High Court’s intervention provides immediate relief by pausing further demolition. The matter is likely to see further hearings as both sides present their arguments regarding the legality of the construction, which reportedly dates back to around 2017 and was allegedly built on the site of a former bakery without proper sanctions, according to the civic authorities. BJP leaders, on the other hand, welcomed the initial action, terming it a step towards enforcing building regulations irrespective of political affiliations.