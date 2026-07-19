Why Trump’s Saudi Nuclear Deal Has Hit A Uranium Roadblock?

US-Saudi nuclear deal allowing domestic enrichment awaits Trump's approval since October 2025
Saudi seeks enrichment capability; critics compare deal to stricter 2009 UAE agreement
Congress opposition and Iran's nuclear situation delay final signature on 123 agreement
The war with Iran was aimed at preventing Tehran from using its enriched uranium capabilities to develop nuclear weapons. Now, it has complicated another nuclear decision facing the US President Donald Trump's administration, whether to approve an agreement that could allow Saudi Arabia to develop its own uranium enrichment capability.
A draft nuclear cooperation agreement between Washington and Riyadh has been awaiting Trump’s approval since negotiations concluded in October 2025, according to CNN, which cited sources familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by the network.
The agreement has not yet entered the mandatory 90-day congressional review process required under US law, delaying a decision on a deal that could reshape Washington’s nuclear cooperation policy in the Middle East.
The issue reflects a wider challenge for the US, maintaining strategic ties with Saudi Arabia and competing with Russia and China for influence while preserving decades of efforts to limit the spread of sensitive nuclear technology.
What The Deal Involves?
The proposed agreement would establish the framework for US support to Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear programme.
According to a November 2025 White House fact sheet on the US-Saudi economic and defence partnership, Washington and Riyadh agreed to strengthen cooperation in several strategic sectors, including civilian nuclear energy.
The nuclear arrangement would involve a Section 123 agreement under the US Atomic Energy Act, which allows American companies to transfer nuclear materials, equipment and technology to another country for peaceful purposes.
The US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration describes Section 123 agreements as the legal foundation for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the United States and partner countries.
The agreement would also require a separate safeguards arrangement to monitor Saudi Arabia’s nuclear activities.
However, the Saudi deal differs from previous US nuclear cooperation agreements because it could allow Riyadh some form of domestic uranium enrichment.
According to CNN, US officials briefed lawmakers on a possible arrangement that would permit “a degree of domestic uranium enrichment and/or plutonium reprocessing”. However, the details of the restrictions remain unclear.
Why Enrichment Matters?
Uranium enrichment is a central part of the nuclear fuel cycle. It increases the concentration of uranium isotopes needed for nuclear reactors, but the same technology can also be used to produce weapons-grade material.
The Congressional Research Service has noted that enrichment technology is considered “dual-use” because it can support civilian nuclear energy programmes while also creating a potential pathway towards nuclear weapons development.
Most countries operating civilian nuclear reactors rely on international suppliers for enriched uranium instead of producing it domestically.
Allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium would therefore give the kingdom access to sensitive technology and expertise that could have wider strategic implications.
The issue is also linked to safeguards. The proposed arrangement would not require Saudi Arabia to adopt the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which provides the UN nuclear watchdog with expanded inspection powers.
CNN reported that nuclear experts have raised concerns that without the Additional Protocol, international inspectors would have fewer tools to investigate possible undeclared nuclear activities.
The UAE Model
The Saudi proposal has drawn comparisons with the US nuclear cooperation agreement signed with the United Arab Emirates in 2009.
Under that agreement, Abu Dhabi committed not to pursue uranium enrichment or plutonium reprocessing and accepted enhanced international monitoring.
The arrangement has often been described by nuclear experts as the benchmark for US nuclear cooperation agreements.
Supporters of the Saudi deal argue that maintaining American involvement could provide greater oversight over Riyadh’s nuclear programme.
Dan Joyner, a nuclear regulatory consultant and law professor at the University of Alabama, told CNN that the absence of an Additional Protocol alone should not be considered a reason for immediate concern, arguing that bilateral safeguards could supplement existing international oversight.
Critics, however, argue that allowing enrichment in Saudi Arabia could create long-term challenges because political circumstances could change after nuclear infrastructure is established.
Why Saudi Arabia Wants Enrichment?
Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions are linked to both economic and strategic goals.
The Congressional Research Service has highlighted Riyadh’s interest in developing a domestic nuclear industry as part of its broader effort to diversify its economy beyond oil.
Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 programme, Saudi Arabia has sought to expand into new industries, including nuclear energy.
Saudi officials have also expressed interest in developing the ability to produce and sell uranium.
In January 2025, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom planned to enrich and sell uranium as part of its nuclear ambitions, according to Reuters.
However, the issue also has a security dimension.
Saudi Arabia views Iran’s nuclear programme as a major regional concern. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously said the kingdom would pursue nuclear weapons capabilities if Iran acquired them.
For Riyadh, domestic enrichment represents not only energy independence but also technological capability and strategic leverage in a region where nuclear competition remains a major concern.
Why Washington Is Hesitating?
The Trump administration has reportedly accepted the possibility of allowing Saudi enrichment, but two issues have delayed the agreement.
The first is the broader nuclear situation involving Iran.
The US has historically sought to restrict the spread of enrichment technology because of concerns that civilian nuclear capabilities could eventually support weapons programmes.
Allowing Saudi Arabia a similar capability while confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions has created a difficult political calculation for Washington.
The second issue is opposition in Congress.
Once signed, the agreement would enter a 90-day review period, during which lawmakers could attempt to block it.
Concerns among some lawmakers centre on whether the deal could weaken US nonproliferation standards and encourage other countries to seek similar arrangements.
What Happens If The Deal Fails?
A failure to reach an agreement could affect both US strategic interests and Saudi Arabia’s nuclear plans.
Without a US-backed agreement, Riyadh could seek cooperation from other nuclear suppliers, including Russia or China.
Supporters of the deal argue that American involvement would allow Washington to maintain oversight while strengthening its position in the global nuclear energy market.
Critics warn that creating country-specific nuclear arrangements with fewer restrictions could weaken international nonproliferation efforts.
The Arms Control Association has argued that alternative safeguards arrangements could create a precedent for other nuclear suppliers to pursue less restrictive agreements.
The Road Ahead
The US-Saudi nuclear agreement remains unresolved as Washington weighs strategic, economic and nonproliferation considerations.
For Saudi Arabia, the agreement represents a pathway towards developing a domestic nuclear industry and reducing dependence on oil.
For the United States, the decision involves balancing a key partnership in the Middle East with longstanding efforts to prevent the spread of sensitive nuclear capabilities.
The final outcome will determine not only the future of US-Saudi nuclear cooperation but also how Washington approaches nuclear agreements with partners seeking greater control over their own nuclear programmes.