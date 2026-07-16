US Approves Nearly $2 Billion Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

The US State Department approved a nearly $2 billion weapons package for Saudi Arabia.
It includes up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS), to bolster the kingdom's air defences.
The US said the sale would enhance Saudi Arabia's ability to deter current and future threats.
The US State Department on Wednesday approved the sale of nearly $1.96 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia to strengthen the kingdom's air defence capabilities, as fighting intensifies across West Asia.
In a statement, the State Department said the proposed sale would advance US foreign policy and security interests by enhancing the defence capabilities of a key regional partner.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region," the department said.
The proposed package includes up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) and related warheads. According to the US Navy, the system is designed as "an inexpensive way to destroy targets while limiting collateral damage in close combat."
The State Department said BAE Systems, based in Nashua, New Jersey, will serve as the principal contractor.
"The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defense, and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces," the department said.
The approval comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have escalated, raising fears of renewed conflict. On Monday, the Houthis launched missiles at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia after the Yemeni government struck Sanaa airport in an attempt to divert a flight carrying a Houthi delegation returning from the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader. The Houthis accused Riyadh of being behind the attack.
The arms sale also comes as the United States has intensified military operations against Iran after reinstating a naval blockade, marking a renewed phase in hostilities between Washington and Tehran.
The State Department said the proposed sale would not affect US military preparedness.
"There will be no adverse impact on U.S. Defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," the release said.
(inputs from AFP)