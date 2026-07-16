US Approves Nearly $2 Billion Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

The approval comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have escalated, raising fears of renewed conflict. On Monday, the Houthis launched missiles at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia after the Yemeni government struck Sanaa airport in an attempt to divert a flight carrying a Houthi delegation returning from the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader. The Houthis accused Riyadh of being behind the attack.