Delhi High Court Directs Centre to Conduct Daily Medical Checks on Fasting Sonam Wangchuk

The Delhi High Court ordered the central government to monitor climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health daily and intervene medically as required.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that government doctors will monitor Wangchuk and act promptly on their medical assessments.
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia declared that the life of every citizen is precious and must be saved.
The Delhi High Court directed the central government on Thursday to monitor climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health daily and intervene medically as required. This is the recent development as the court heard a petition demanding immediate medical help for the activist.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the court that government doctors and medical experts will monitor Wangchuk daily. He informed the bench that authorities will act promptly on their medical assessment of his deteriorating condition. These assurances mark the government's first reaction amid growing calls for the activist to end his fast.
"Whatever medical assistance is required based on doctor report can be given," Mehta said, according to LiveLaw.
Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for over two weeks since June 28. The protest entered Day 19 on Thursday.
Court Declares Life Precious
A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia heard the case.
"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the Delhi High Court stated.
The court appreciated the Solicitor General's stand. It formally ordered daily medical monitoring and mandated that whatever medical intervention is required shall be taken.
The underlying plea sought Wangchuk's hospitalisation, a switch to a liquid diet and force-feeding if necessary. The petition stated his death "would be a matter of great shame for the country and the world".
Protest Demands and Support
The hunger strike is part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The group demands the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the examination system and the NEET-UG paper leak in May this year.
On Wednesday, Wangchuk addressed people urging him to end his strike. He asked them to instead support the 'Sansad Chalo' move planned for July 20.
Wangchuk said that while he has grown weak, his medical reports remain normal. He added that he can sustain without food for a few more days.
The activist has garnered widespread support over the past few days from Opposition leaders, journalists, civil society members, celebrities, influencers and activists. These groups continue urging the government to initiate a dialogue.