Atul Kulkarni Joins One-Day Fast, Urges Govt To Hold Talks With Sonam Wangchuk

Atul Kulkarni announced a one-day fast in support of Sonam Wangchuk's protest.
The actor urged the government to begin dialogue without any further delay.
Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike has now entered its 19th day at Jantar Mantar.
Atul Kulkarni has announced that he will observe a one-day hunger strike in support of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite fast has entered its 19th day. In a video message, the actor appealed to the government to begin dialogue without delay and urged others who identify with Wangchuk's cause to join him in the symbolic protest.
Atul Kulkarni explains why he is observing a one-day fast
Sharing his message on social media, Atul Kulkarni said his fast had two purposes. It was stated by the actor that he wanted to connect with the pain being experienced by Wangchuk and his supporters while also urging the government to respond with empathy.
Kulkarni, today, July 16, has kept a one-day hunger strike from his own home. He further explained, "Firstly, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through. Secondly, I want to request our government to show its sensitivity towards the matter."
Actor appeals for immediate dialogue
Kulkarni said he did not believe the government was indifferent to people's concerns and suggested that misunderstandings may have prevented meaningful communication. As stated by the actor, "I am not ready to believe that our government is insensitive... Perhaps, in this case, there are some misunderstandings due to which this sensitivity is not being expressed, and a dialogue is not taking place." He added, "My request to the government is that they should begin this dialogue without delay."
The actor also encouraged people who shared Sonam Wangchuk's concerns to observe a one-day fast and circulate his message. Quoting a saying he admired, Kulkarni concluded, "Dard ka dard se rishta hona bohot zaroori hai," emphasising the importance of sharing another person's pain.
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. In recent days, several public figures, including Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap and Omi Vaidya, have also expressed support for his campaign.