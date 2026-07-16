Atul Kulkarni Joins One-Day Fast, Urges Govt To Hold Talks With Sonam Wangchuk

Actor appeals for immediate dialogue

Kulkarni said he did not believe the government was indifferent to people's concerns and suggested that misunderstandings may have prevented meaningful communication. As stated by the actor, "I am not ready to believe that our government is insensitive... Perhaps, in this case, there are some misunderstandings due to which this sensitivity is not being expressed, and a dialogue is not taking place." He added, "My request to the government is that they should begin this dialogue without delay."