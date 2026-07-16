Hal Williams Dies At 91: Sanford And Son Star's Six-Decade Legacy Lives On

Hal Williams died aged 91 after a television career spanning nearly six decades.
The actor became widely known for portraying Officer Smitty in Sanford and Son.
Williams also founded a scholarship supporting students pursuing careers in television and communications.
Hal Williams, the veteran American actor best known for playing Officer "Smitty" Smith in the classic sitcom Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 91. According to his representative, Williams passed away at his home in Rancho Mirage. His death marks the end of a career that spanned nearly six decades across television, film and theatre.
Hal Williams became a familiar face on American television
Hal Williams won audiences over as Officer Smitty, one half of the memorable police duo alongside Howard Platt's Officer "Hoppy" Hopkins on Sanford and Son. The pair appeared in 22 episodes, becoming fan favourites thanks to their comic timing and distinctive dynamic.
Reflecting on how the characters evolved, it was recalled by Williams during an interview with WKYC that the comedy routine had developed during rehearsals. According to the actor, "We did it one time in rehearsal and the producers thought it was funny." He added that when scripts were incomplete, the cast was often encouraged to improvise fresh material that later became part of the show.
A Career That Spanned Television And Film
Beyond Sanford and Son, Williams built an impressive body of work with recurring roles in 227, Private Benjamin, On the Rocks and The Sinbad Show. He also appeared in acclaimed films including Flight, Guess Who, The Rookie and Hardcore while making guest appearances in dozens of popular television series.
Away from acting, Williams served as a board member of the Los Angeles Actors' Theatre and established the Mark K.A. Williams Memorial Scholarship Foundation in memory of his late son to support students of colour pursuing careers in television and communications.
Williams is survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.