Richa Chadha Defends Dia Mirza After Son’s Viral Video Backlash, Highlights Her Environmental Work

Richa Chadha defended Dia Mirza after backlash over her son's viral podcast clip.
The actor revealed Dia gifted 1,100 trees as her wedding present years ago.
The controversy followed Avyaan objecting to plastic packaging during a coconut water delivery.
Richa Chadha has come out strongly in support of Dia Mirza after the actor faced criticism online over a viral podcast clip involving her five-year-old son, Avyaan. The controversy began after Dia narrated how her son asked a delivery agent to remove plastic packaging from coconut water before bringing it into their home. While many social media users criticised the interaction as entitled, Richa defended Dia and highlighted her long-standing environmental work.
Richa Chadha backs Dia Mirza against online criticism
Responding to criticism on X, Richa questioned why public figures are discouraged from speaking on social issues. It was argued by the actor that women with influence are often criticised whenever they step beyond expected topics.
Richa also dismissed claims questioning Dia's environmental commitment. It was stated that Dia is involved with a bamboo paper company and a plastic recycling start-up while also producing films focused on climate awareness. She further revealed that Dia had gifted her 1,100 trees as a wedding present, inspiring her to make a similar gesture after the birth of her daughter.
How Dia Mirza's son's video sparked the debate
The backlash originated from Dia's appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, where she recalled her son's reaction after coconut water arrived in plastic packaging. According to Dia, Avyaan politely asked the delivery executive to remove the plastic because such items were not allowed inside their home. The moment was praised by Soha Ali Khan, who admired the child's confidence in standing by his beliefs.
However, the clip quickly divided opinion online, with several users accusing Dia of encouraging privileged behaviour and criticising her environmental advocacy. Richa rejected those claims, saying that Dia's contributions to ecological restoration far outweigh online accusations. She also clarified that Dia does not own the luxury car many critics referred to, adding that she has only seen the actor using electric vehicles.
The debate comes weeks after Dia sparked another conversation by linking climate change and patriarchy during a public discussion on environmental issues. Despite the criticism, the actor has continued to advocate for sustainability through both her professional and personal initiatives.