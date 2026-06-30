Dia Mirza Criticised After Sharing Son Avyaan’s Plastic Bag Confrontation With Delivery Worker

Dia Mirza shared her son's plastic bag incident during Soha Ali Khan's podcast.
Viral clip sparked debate over environmental awareness, privilege and treatment of delivery workers.
Social media remains divided over Dia Mirza's parenting approach and sustainability message.
Dia Mirza has found herself at the centre of an online debate after sharing an anecdote about her five-year-old son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, during a conversation on Soha Ali Khan's podcast. The actor recalled how her son confronted a coconut delivery worker for bringing coconuts in plastic bags with plastic straws. While the story was intended to highlight environmental awareness, it has instead drawn criticism from several social media users, who argued that the exchange reflected privilege rather than activism.
Dia Mirza recalls son's interaction with delivery worker
Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Dia described how the delivery worker arrived with coconuts packed in plastic. It was recalled by the actor that Avyaan opened the door and firmly asked the man to remove the plastic packaging because it was not allowed in their home. She explained that she strongly opposes single-use plastic and that her son had adopted the same values from an early age.
Soha praised the child for confidently expressing his beliefs, saying it showed conviction despite speaking to an adult.
Dia Mirza backlash grows over viral podcast clip
The clip quickly spread across social media, where many users questioned whether the delivery worker should have been addressed in that manner. Several critics argued that the burden of eliminating plastic should not fall on individuals earning a livelihood under difficult conditions.
Others accused Dia of displaying "entitlement" and "insulated privilege", with some pointing out that many everyday consumer products, including cosmetics, are sold in plastic packaging. While some viewers defended the actor for encouraging environmental responsibility, others felt the conversation overlooked the practical realities faced by delivery workers and small vendors.
Dia Mirza has long been recognised for her environmental advocacy and has frequently spoken about climate change and sustainable living. However, this particular anecdote has divided opinion, with many debating whether environmental awareness should always be balanced with empathy towards service workers.