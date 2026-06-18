Ali Fazal On Why Art Cannot Be Separated From Politics, Sonali Bendre Calls For Responsible Commentary

Ali Fazal on politics links artistic expression with social responsibility.
Sonali Bendre says informed opinions matter before public commentary.
Raakh stars offer contrasting views on celebrity activism and accountability.
Ali Fazal's views on politics has become a talking point after the actor shared his views on whether celebrities should speak about social and political issues. During a recent conversation with Yuvaa alongside his Raakh co-star Sonali Bendre, the actor reflected on the relationship between art, society and public responsibility. While Fazal argued that artists should contribute to important conversations in their own way, Bendre offered a more cautious perspective.
Ali Fazal says art and politics cannot be separated
Speaking about the role of artists in society, Ali Fazal suggested that art naturally draws from the world around it. According to the actor, compassion is often at the heart of creative work, making it difficult to completely separate art from social and political realities.
During the conversation, it was stated by Fazal that art is incomplete without politics or the society in which it exists. He explained that creative expression often reflects the world around it and remains connected to broader social conversations. The actor also acknowledged that many public figures choose not to engage in such discussions, adding that everyone has personal circumstances and responsibilities to consider.
Fazal further suggested that speaking up does not always require public speeches or strong declarations. It was emphasised by the actor that meaningful work, stories and artistic projects can sometimes communicate powerful ideas more effectively than direct statements.
Sonali Bendre stresses informed opinions on social issues
Sonali Bendre, however, approached the discussion from a different angle. The actress argued that being a public figure does not automatically make someone qualified to comment on every issue.
According to Bendre, if an artist lacks complete knowledge about a subject, it may be wiser to refrain from making public statements. She noted that actors, filmmakers, writers and painters can express their views through their respective crafts rather than speaking on topics they may not fully understand.
The actress also pointed out that many public debates involve complex realities and multiple perspectives. Because of this, she believes individuals should be careful before offering opinions on matters where they do not possess adequate information.
The conversation arrives at a time when debates around celebrity activism and public accountability continue to divide opinion. While Ali Fazal sees artistic expression and social engagement as closely linked, Sonali Bendre believes responsibility also involves recognising the limits of one's expertise. Together, their contrasting viewpoints offer a thoughtful perspective on an issue that continues to shape conversations within the entertainment industry.