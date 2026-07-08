Preity Zinta Deepfake Case Explained: Why Bombay High Court's Landmark Order Matters Beyond One Actor

Bombay High Court ordered the removal of AI deepfakes violating Preity Zinta's personality rights online.
Court reminded Meta, Google and intermediaries to follow IT Rules and curb misuse.
The ruling strengthens India's evolving legal approach towards celebrity deepfakes and personality rights.
For more than two decades, Preity Zinta has built a carefully guarded public image through her films, public appearances and endorsements. But in the age of artificial intelligence, even that image has become vulnerable.
This week, the Bombay High Court stepped in to protect it.
In an important ruling, the court ordered the removal of deepfake videos, morphed photographs, AI-generated chatbot personas and other manipulated digital content that used Preity Zinta's likeness without her permission. The order is the latest in a growing line of judgments where Indian courts have recognised that celebrities have a right to control how their identity is used online.
While the immediate relief is for Zinta, the ruling could have wider implications for every public figure navigating the rapidly evolving world of generative AI.
The order covers deepfake videos, digitally morphed photographs, superimposed visuals and AI-generated content that falsely portrays or imitates the actor.
The court also made it clear that such material is not merely misleading entertainment. It was observed that unauthorised use of a person's image and likeness can infringe their personality rights, publicity rights, and moral rights, while affecting their dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.
In remarks made during the hearing, it was observed by the court that global technology companies should be more proactive in preventing misuse on their platforms because failing to act could amount to contributing to violations of citizens' fundamental rights.
Why did Preity Zinta move court?
The case did not arise from a single viral video. According to court filings, Zinta's legal team identified around 275 online links carrying manipulated content, including deepfake videos, AI-generated images, edited clips, fake endorsements and chatbot-style interactions that recreated her identity without consent.
Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the actor, argued that the unauthorised use of her likeness was damaging her reputation while commercially exploiting an identity she had spent over 25 years building.
The petition also argued that such content violated her rights under the Copyright Act by misusing her performances and harming her professional goodwill.
When was the case filed?
The lawsuit was filed before the Bombay High Court in June 2026 after Zinta's legal team documented hundreds of instances of manipulated content circulating across websites and social media platforms.
The matter came up for multiple hearings over the following weeks. During the proceedings, the court explored how online intermediaries could respond more effectively to future complaints instead of requiring victims to repeatedly approach the judiciary.
The interim order directing the takedown of the identified content was finally passed this week.
What are personality rights and why do they matter?
Unlike copyright, personality rights are not protected through one standalone Indian law. Instead, they have evolved through judicial decisions over the years.
Simply put, personality rights give individuals, particularly public figures, control over how their name, face, voice, image, signature, mannerisms and overall identity are commercially used.
For actors, these rights are increasingly important because AI can now generate convincing videos, advertisements and even conversations featuring celebrities without them ever participating. The court agreed that Zinta's personality rights, publicity rights and moral rights had been infringed through the creation of manipulated AI content.
What did the court say about Meta and Google?
One of the most significant aspects of the hearing was the court's message to technology platforms. While Meta informed the court that it was willing to remove the links identified by Zinta, it also said future complaints involving genuine images might require verification before action is taken.
Justice Jamdar, however, reminded intermediaries that India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 require them to exercise due diligence. The court observed that if platforms acted more swiftly against such misuse, offenders would be discouraged. Otherwise, platforms risk becoming part of the problem instead of the solution.
How does Indian law deal with deepfakes?
India still does not have a dedicated law that specifically regulates deepfakes. Instead, victims currently rely on a combination of constitutional protections, copyright law, privacy principles and the Information Technology Act and Rules.
Over the past two years, the Bombay High Court has increasingly filled that legal gap through its judgments. Similar protection has already been granted to Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and the late Asha Bhosle, all of whom approached the court over unauthorised use of their identities.
The Preity Zinta ruling builds on those decisions, but it arrives at a time when AI-generated content has become faster, cheaper and far more convincing than before. That makes this judgment more than another celebrity victory. It is another signal that Indian courts are treating digital identity as something worthy of legal protection, even as legislation struggles to keep pace with the technology.