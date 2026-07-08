Tabaahi Song From Toxic: Yash And Kiara Advani Exude Sizzling Chemistry

The official music video for Tabaahi from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been released by the makers.
The song features Yash and Kiara Advani
Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, the track represents love as wreckage and surrender.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The posters and teasers have already created the hype and anticipation around the film. The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Zee Music Company have released the music video for the first song, Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Kiara Advani. Toxic marks their fresh on-screen pairing.
Tabaahi video song out
On Tuesday, the film's team teased with a post that read: "What do you call a forbidden love that only exists in stolen time?", tagging Advani. She replied, "Tabaahi."
On Wednesday, the makers dropped the video song. Tabaahi is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with Hindi lyrics by Raj Shekhar. Yogaraj Bhat wrote the Kannada lyrics, Ramajogayya Sastry penned the Telugu version, while Vignesh Shivan and Rafeeq Ahammed wrote the Tamil and Malayalam lyrics.
Describing the song, Mishra called it unconventional. "Tabaahi isn't a love song in the conventional sense; it's love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once," he said.
Heaping praise on Yash's performance, he added, "Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts."
What inside Tabaahi video song
The video begins with a quote from Rumi: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there"
It shows Yash and Kiara's intense connection and their sizzling chemistry. Both share intimate moments against several scenic backdrops that enhance the vibe of the song.
Viewers also get glimpses of other female leads. Nayanthara plays assistant to Yash, and Tara Sutaria appears as his mistress.
Watch Tabaahi video song here.
About Toxic
The film, written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, boasts a star-studded ensemble including Yash, Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations have backed the project. The film is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.