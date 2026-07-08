Tabaahi Song From Toxic: Yash And Kiara Advani Exude Sizzling Chemistry

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The posters and teasers have already created the hype and anticipation around the film. The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Zee Music Company have released the music video for the first song, Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Kiara Advani. Toxic marks their fresh on-screen pairing.