Yash’s Toxic Ladies & Ladies Teaser Showcases Powerful Women Of Geethu Mohandas’ Gangster Drama

Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser introduces five powerful female characters alongside Yash's gangster role.
Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and others receive striking individual character introductions.
After multiple delays, Toxic is now scheduled for an August 26, 2026 release.
The Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser has finally arrived, shifting the spotlight from Yash to the women who shape the film's gritty universe. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the gangster action drama introduces the fierce characters played by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The visually striking teaser offers fresh insight into the film's stylish storytelling while hinting at complex relationships and intense action.
Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser introduces the film's leading women
The one-minute and 41-second teaser begins with a playful disclaimer before revisiting the intimate beach sequence between Yash and Kiara Advani that was earlier teased in the song Tabaahi. A narration explores the idea of love, suggesting that it can transform people in unexpected ways.
The teaser then shifts focus to each of the female leads. Nayanthara is introduced as the fearless Ganga riding a motorcycle, while Kiara's Nadia appears as a glamorous circus performer. Tara Sutaria's Rebecca commands attention inside a lavish bar, Rukmini Vasanth's Melissa is shown wielding a gun and Huma Qureshi's Elizabeth exudes quiet authority, hinting at her influence within the story.
Yash's Toxic promises action, style and a global cinematic vision
The teaser concludes with an action sequence in which Yash faces multiple female fighters before delivering the line, "Ladies and ladies. Do you want to come one at a time or all together?" The dialogue is presented as part of the teaser and reflects the film's larger-than-life action style.
Beyond its ensemble cast, Toxic has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada to appeal to international audiences. International action choreographer Ju Perry has worked on major action sequences, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music.
Although the release was postponed more than once following scheduling changes and industry developments, the makers have now confirmed that Toxic will arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.