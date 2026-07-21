Nayanthara-Kavin's Hi Locks Release, Setting Up a Major Tamil Box Office Showdown

Nayanthara and Kavin's Hi teases a neighbours-to-lovers romance through its latest promotional footage.
Vishnu Edavan makes his feature directorial debut after writing several blockbuster Tamil songs.
Hi releases on August 14 alongside Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons in theatres.
Nayanthara and Kavin's Hi has officially confirmed its theatrical release with a fresh teaser, giving fans a first look at the film's romantic world while setting up one of the biggest Tamil box office clashes of the year. Headlined by Nayanthara and Kavin, the romantic drama marks the directorial debut of lyricist Vishnu Edavan and has already generated curiosity with its light-hearted promotional material.
Hi teaser hints at a charming romantic drama
The makers unveiled the teaser while announcing the film's release, offering glimpses of the lead pair's chemistry without revealing major story details. Although an official synopsis is yet to be released, the teaser and previously shared posters suggest that the story follows two neighbours whose friendship gradually blossoms into romance. The visuals highlight a playful relationship, hinting that romance will remain the emotional core of the narrative.
The film is directed by lyricist-turned-filmmaker Vishnu Edavan, who is making his directorial debut after writing popular songs including Polakatum Para Para from Master and Badass from Leo. The music has been composed by Jen Martin, while Rajesh Shukla serves as cinematographer, Philomin Raj handles editing and Sekar B is the art director.
Hi release date sets up Suriya box office clash
Alongside Nayanthara and Kavin, the film features Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan, Adithya Kathir, Kureshi, FEFSI Vijayan, Kaavya Arivumani and Mirchi Kemy in supporting roles.
Hi is produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures in association with SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Zee Studios.
The makers have confirmed that the film will release in theatres on 14 August, where it will face Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Lucky Bhaskar filmmaker Venky Atluri. The Independence Day weekend is therefore expected to witness one of Tamil cinema's biggest box office battles this year.