Jana Nayagan New Teaser Shows Vijay's Transition From Actor To Tamil Nadu CM

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The latest promo of Jana Nayagan shows Vijay in different outfits. He is seen doing multiple action scenes, firing a gun at his enemies and beating them up.

Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan new promo Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Ahead of its release, the makers of Jana Nayagan shared a new promo showing Vijay's transition from an actor to CM.

  • It shows Vijay donning different outfits, including police and prison uniforms.

  • He is seen doing multiple action scenes, firing a gun at his enemies and beating them up.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is finally set to hit the screens on July 23, 2026. The H Vinoth directorial is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final outing. Ahead of its release, the filmmakers released an announcement teaser on Monday, showing the actor-politician in an action avatar. Fans are excited to see him 'one last time' on screen.

Jana Nayagan announcement teaser out

KVN Productions shared a new video on social media with a caption, “Raavanamavan daa for a reason (fire emoji) #JanaNayaganFromJuly23.”

The 18-second teaser begins with Vijay taking down his enemies, firing a gun and punching. The teaser shows him in different outfits, including police and prison uniforms. He is also seen in a white shirt and a dark jacket, which resembles his get up after becoming CM.

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Watch the teaser here.

Fans react to Jana Nayagan teaser

Fans expressed excitement as soon as the announcement teaser was unveiled. One user wrote, "All set for one last dance, while another commented, "Actor Vijay To CM Vijay Transition Cut."

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"Record breaking collection loading,” wrote one fan.

"Vijay's entry alone worth the price of admission," read another fan's comment.

About Jana Nayagan delay

Jana Nayagan was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9 for Pongal, but the legal dispute over its censor rating delayed the film's release.

The makers claimed to have received a communication from the board on December 22 about the film being suitable for a U/A 16+ certificate after the cuts. But the board claimed that CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi decided to withhold the certificate due to an internal complaint.

The makers approached the Madras High Court over the delay in the certificate.

The Single Bench judge ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate, following which the board challenged it, and there was a stay in the film's release. Makers approached the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the Madras HC.

On January 27, the Division Bench set aside the single judge's order, stating that it didn't grant the CBFC an opportunity to file its counter affidavit and ordered a fresh hearing.

In the final court hearing, the Madras HC allowed the makers to withdraw their writ petition against the censor board.

The film was finally certified A in July with several cuts and changes.

It also faced another setback when it was leaked online in HD print in April, and several arrests were made.

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Jana Nayagan cast

Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

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