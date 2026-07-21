In Photos: Afghanistan Hit With Extreme Floods, Leaves Destruction In Its Wake

Torrential rains triggered severe flooding in Afghanistan's Nuristan province, destroying homes, washing away roads, and disrupting lives. This photo gallery captures the scale of the devastation, rescue efforts, damaged infrastructure, and the humanitarian challenges facing affected communities

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Afghanistan Extreme Weather Floods
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents walk past a vehicle damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents walk past a vehicle damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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Medical workers carry equipment through an area damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Medical workers carry equipment through an area damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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A man sits beside salvaged belongings following heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
A man sits beside salvaged belongings following heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar
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