In Photos: Afghanistan Hit With Extreme Floods, Leaves Destruction In Its Wake
Torrential rains triggered severe flooding in Afghanistan's Nuristan province, destroying homes, washing away roads, and disrupting lives. This photo gallery captures the scale of the devastation, rescue efforts, damaged infrastructure, and the humanitarian challenges facing affected communities
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