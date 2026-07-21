In Photos: Afghanistan Hit With Extreme Floods, Leaves Destruction In Its Wake

Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar

1/10 Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





2/10 Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





3/10 Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





4/10 Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





5/10 Residents walk past a vehicle damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





6/10 Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





7/10 Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





8/10 Residents and rescue workers inspect buildings damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





9/10 Medical workers carry equipment through an area damaged by heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





10/10 A man sits beside salvaged belongings following heavy flooding in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wahidullah Kakar





