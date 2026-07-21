In Photos: Cockroach Janta Party Continues Jantar Mantar Sit-In After Yesterday's Parliament March

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI

1/9 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI





2/9 Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI





3/9 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI





4/9 Crowds of students have begun gathering at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI





5/9 Crowds of students have begun gathering at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI





6/9 Security arrangements have been increased as students begin gathering at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI





7/9 A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party holds posters of Bhagat Singh, an Indian revolutionary freedom fighter, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shekhar Yadav





8/9 Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, sits by a portrait of hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shekhar Yadav





9/9 Security officers stand guard at the camping site of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shekhar Yadav





