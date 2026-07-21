In Photos: Cockroach Janta Party Continues Jantar Mantar Sit-In After Yesterday's Parliament March
A day after the Parliament march, CJP activists continued their sit-in protest, reiterating their demands and pledging to sustain the agitation. This photo gallery captures protesters holding their ground, speeches by leaders, solidarity from supporters, and the security presence as the demonstration entered its next phase
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