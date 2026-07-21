In Photos: Cockroach Janta Party Continues Jantar Mantar Sit-In After Yesterday's Parliament March

A day after the Parliament march, CJP activists continued their sit-in protest, reiterating their demands and pledging to sustain the agitation. This photo gallery captures protesters holding their ground, speeches by leaders, solidarity from supporters, and the security presence as the demonstration entered its next phase

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CJP protest in Delhi
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jantar Mantar Sit-In
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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CJP Jantar mantar protest
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Cockroach Janata Party demands
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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NEET paper leak protest
Crowds of students have begun gathering at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party protest
Crowds of students have begun gathering at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Delhi Police Jantar Mantar
Security arrangements have been increased as students begin gathering at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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CJP protest in Delhi highlights
A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party holds posters of Bhagat Singh, an Indian revolutionary freedom fighter, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shekhar Yadav
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Abhijeet Dipke NEET paper leak protest
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, sits by a portrait of hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shekhar Yadav
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Cockroach Janata Party
Security officers stand guard at the camping site of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shekhar Yadav
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