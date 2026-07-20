Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Multi-Tiered Security Lockdown Put in Place to Secure Parliament Complex Against CJP March
As the CJP's march protest swells, a multi-tiered security lockdown has been put into place to prevent thousands of marching protesters from breaching the area.
Security personnel have physically secured the massive iron gates of the Parliament complex, while red fire tenders and emergency water response vehicles are strategically positioned directly inside the gates.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Calls Protest 'Very Unfortunate,' Says This Was Avoidable
Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has expressed deep concern over the handling of the ongoing CJP protest in Delhi. Speaking on the situation, Angmo stated it is "very unfortunate that people have to protest to raise a genuine issue," emphasising that the escalating confrontation and public disruption "could have been avoided" had the administration engaged with the core grievances earlier.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Security Heightened Inside Parliament Premises as Forces Placed on High Alert
Security has been significantly beefed up inside the premises of Parliament, with security personnel placed on high alert. The tightening of the inner security apparatus follows escalating tensions outside on the streets and repeated disruptions within both Houses over the ongoing CJP march and protests.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Again For Till 2 PM Amid Continued Opposition Uproar Over CJP Protest
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 2 PM on Monday as Opposition members continued their intense uproar over the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Multiple Injuries Reported Following Police Baton-Charge Near Parliament Street
Clashes during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march have resulted in injuries to several police officials and protesters after security forces resorted to a baton-charge. Visuals capturing the aftermath and ongoing tension have emerged directly from Parliament Street Road.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Farooq Abdullah Joins Jantar Mantar Protest; Demands Student Rights and Release of Sonam Wangchuk
Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah has arrived at the Jantar Mantar protest site to express solidarity with the demonstrators.
Stating that the protesting children represent the future of India, Abdullah asserted that they are demanding their rights and that the Government of India must pay immediate attention to their concerns. Additionally, he urged the administration to address the ongoing issues of Ladakh and demanded that activist Sonam Wangchuk be released from the hospital.
-PTI
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Brinda Karat Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over Student Welfare Concerns
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat joined the chorus of opposition criticism during the CJP march, declaring that the government must be held accountable to its citizens. She accused the administration of playing with the future of students and demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Shashi Tharoor Questions Lathi-Charge on CJP Protest, Calls for 'Give and Take' in Parliament
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has condemned the police action against the CJP protest, questioning the logic of a lathi-charge on a non-violent demonstration and labeling it an "act of violence." Commenting on the disruptions in the House, Tharoor argued that Parliament must be a forum to ventilate the concerns of the people rather than serving as a "notice board" to rubber-stamp government bills. He stated that while the government has the majority to have its way, the opposition must have its say through mutual cooperation and discussion, adding, "We'll cooperate if they cooperate."
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Dimple Yadav Marches to Jantar Mantar, Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over NEET Leaks
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav staged a protest march from Parliament Street to Jantar Mantar, launching a scathing attack on the government for stripping away the rights of youth and students.
Citing deep-rooted corruption, she demanded the immediate resignation of the Education Minister, holding him responsible for the 20 lives lost following the NEET exam paper leak.
Yadav warned that if no action is taken, the opposition will aggressively raise the paper leaks and alleged corruption regarding Ram Temple donation thefts inside Parliament, accusing the administration of shutting schools, attacking universities, and ruining the nation's future.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Security Forces Baton-Charge CJP Marchers Near Parliament Street
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Barricades Breached, Scuffles Break Out at CJP March; Delhi Police Denies Using Force
Chaos erupted near Parliament Street around 11:25 AM when thousands of CJP protesters reportedly attempted to push through multiple high-security barricades. Sources indicate the situation escalated into a scuffle, prompting forces to resort to a baton-charge that resulted in minor injuries to both protesters and police personnel, alongside 10 to 15 detentions.
Despite these reports and the massive security deployment in the area, New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma completely refuted the claims, stating that not a single Delhi Police officer has used force against the demonstrators.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Protesters Detained Near Parliament Street
Police have detained demonstrators near Parliament Street during the ongoing CJP march. Visuals of the action have surfaced from the vicinity of Transport Bhawan.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: CJP Delegation En Route to Meet J.P. Nadda After Government Reaches Out for Talks
A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation, including Ashutosh Ranka, is on its way to meet Union Minister J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out to the party for talks earlier this morning. The delegation stated that their demands remain clear as youth continue to gather in massive numbers at the protest sites.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Uproar Over CJP Protests and NEET Issue
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 12 noon on Monday following a massive uproar over the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar. After papers were laid in the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue, emphasising its impact on the future of lakhs of students.
Kharge stated that thousands of students at the Jantar Mantar protest site had been lathi-charged, alleging that the government is trying to beat them down and suppress the issue.
As Opposition members stood on their feet shouting "shame, shame," Chairman C P Radhakrishnan officially adjourned the House amid the chaos.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: 23-Day Fast Concluded by AISA Activists Neha, Aameen, and Manish
The organisation has announced that AISA activists Neha, Aameen, and Manish have officially ended their fast after 23 days.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt's 'Arrogance' for Failing to Pay Tribute to Deceased Children
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the administration, stating that discriminating in paying tributes is the greatest display of arrogance. He emphasised that children have lost their lives, yet the government has not offered a single word or tribute for them.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: CJP Marchers Break Barricades; Delegation En Route to Talks With Senior Minister
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters have broken through police barricades as their march advances. CJP's Saurav Das says that a delegation of party spokespersons is currently en route to hold negotiations, noting the meeting will "probably be with a senior minister."
-The Hindu
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk Requests Discharge from Safdarjung Hospital to Join Parliament March
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has submitted a formal letter to the Director/MS of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, requesting permission to leave the facility, even if temporarily. In the handwritten letter dated July 20, Wangchuk states that he is feeling very fine and that his health parameters are showing as normal. He specifically asks to be released so he can join the "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament this morning.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Police Refute Reports of Lathi Charge and Detentions at Jantar Mantar
The Delhi Police have issued a statement on X denying media reports of sporadic violence and detentions at Jantar Mantar, clarifying that the protest is being handled professionally. This official denial directly counters earlier eyewitness claims and reports that police and RPF personnel used sticks, batons, and mild force to disperse CJP marchers.
Authorities have urged the public not to fall prey to rumors or misgivings and requested cooperation in maintaining peace and public order around the site.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Badarpur Border Under Guard Ahead of CJP Parliament March
Delhi Police have begun conducting security checks at the Badarpur Border. The intensified screening comes directly ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) scheduled protest march to Parliament.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Venugopal Slams 'Authoritarian' Centre Over Wangchuk, Exam Leaks, and Education Bill
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre on Monday, calling it the "most authoritarian" government for its handling of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, exam irregularities, and the proposed Higher Education Bill.
Expressing solidarity with Wangchuk—who police shifted to Safdarjung Hospital two days ago on his 21st day of fasting—Venugopal criticised the "insensitive" government for ignoring CJP protesters while shielding "unperturbed" Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite repeated NEET and CBSE paper leaks. Labeling the administration "anti-democratic and anti-student," he also warned the Higher Education Bill will strip states of their powers and erode university autonomy, vowing Congress will fiercely oppose these policies.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Wangchuk's wife, told the Delhi High Court that the 'autonomy to choose medical treatment cannot be taken away'.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Five Major Delhi Stations Shut Down Ahead of CJP Parliament March; Commuters Scramble for Routes
Chaos hit central Delhi on Monday after DMRC announced on X the sudden closure of Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth stations due to heightened security for the CJP's Parliament march. The shutdown left hundreds stranded and scrambling for buses, cabs, and operational stations. At Rajiv Chowk, massive crowds formed at locked gates, while at Patel Chowk, security used mild force to disperse individuals heading to the Jantar Mantar protest. Social media videos showed trapped passengers climbing over barricades to exit. Outside Janpath, commuters frantically checked navigation apps for alternate routes.
-PTI
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Delhi HC to Hear Wangchuk's Wife's Appeal Over Safdarjung Hospital Treatment on Monday
A Delhi High Court Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia, is scheduled to hear an appeal at 2:30 PM today regarding Sonam Wangchuk's medical care.
The appeal was filed by Wangchuk's wife, Dr. Gitanjali Angmo. She is challenging a previous order by a Single Judge, which declined the request to transfer her husband from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choosing.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Police Deploy Batons to Disperse Students Marching to CJP Protest Site
According to eyewitnesses on Monday, Delhi Police utilised sticks and batons to break up a crowd of hundreds of students and youth activists.
The demonstrators, which included a substantial number of women, were chanting slogans against the Centre while marching from Mandi House Metro Station toward Jantar Mantar. Their objective was to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site.
Heavy police personnel were deployed to the area in an effort to block the march from moving forward. As of now, authorities have not released an immediate official statement regarding any detentions or the reported use of force.
-PTI
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Clashes erupt between RPF personnel and protesters gathered for the CJP march at Jantar Mantar
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Delegation of Opposition Legislators assure Demands will be heard in Parliament
Three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists on Monday ended their 23-day indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following an appeal from a delegation of opposition legislators, civil society members and eminent personalities.
The same delegation assured the students that their demands would be raised inside Parliament during the Monsoon Session and pursued through political and public campaigns.
The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Rajaram Singh, social activist Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, academic Atul Sood and actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi.
Appealing to the students to end the fast, Yogendra Yadav said, "This is not the breaking of the hunger strike, but the conclusion of this form of struggle." Manoj Jha said the students had achieved "something massive" by exposing the government "on all fronts".
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: 3 students on Hunger Strike with Wangchuk end Fast
On Monday, three student leaders who had been on a hunger strike for more than three weeks in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk broke their fast.
AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish end fast after 23 days, says organisation.
The hunger strike had "concluded," but the "struggle by other means" would go on, according to an AISA statement. According to AISA, the three student leaders experienced dangerously low blood sugar levels during the fast and each lost more than 12% of their body weight.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Gitanjali Angmo Moves Delhi High Court on Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to appeal against an order refusing to interfere with the fasting activist's ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
In her appeal, Angmo argued that the Sunday decision from the single judge unlawfully restricts Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without making any arrests and essentially states that neither the activist nor his wife have the final say over how he is treated medically.
According to the appeal, "informed consent" and the freedom to accept or reject medical treatment are not covered by the order.
Sonam Wangchuk News LIVE: Five Delhi Metro stations closed for security precautions
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday closed five stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth -- over security concerns amid a protest march being carried out by the Cockroach Janta Party.
In a post on X, DMRC said the five stations would remain closed until further instructions.
The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a protest march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday to press for reforms in the education sector.