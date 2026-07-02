Explained: What Led To Threats Against Judge Tabassum Khan In The MP Lynching Case?

Police in Madhya Pradesh have registered an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to promoting enmity and public order offences. Narmadapuram Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Ranjan told The Indian Express, “We have registered an FIR in this case, but the accused are yet to be identified. We are taking the help of various units to track down those behind the social media posts. We are monitoring social media activity and examining the wider perception being created. We have also heightened the security of the judge.”