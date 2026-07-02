Explained: What Led To Threats Against Judge Tabassum Khan In The MP Lynching Case?

Madhya Pradesh judge Tabassum Khan faces threats after convicting seven men in a 2022 lynching case.
Police have registered an FIR and increased security amid an online campaign targeting the verdict.
The case has triggered debate on judicial safety and protection of serving judges in sensitive trials.
An Additional District and Sessions Judge in Madhya Pradesh, Tabassum Khan, who sentenced seven men to life imprisonment in a 2022 lynching case, is facing threats and an online campaign targeting her, prompting police to register an FIR against unidentified persons and enhance judge's security. The case has also triggered concern within legal circles over rising intimidation of judges after verdicts, and the adequacy of State protection mechanisms.
According to The Indian Express, Judge Khan, posted in Narmadapuram district, delivered her judgment on 12 June 2026 in the Seoni Malwa lynching case, convicting seven men for the killing of truck driver Sheikh Lala Nazir Ahmed. The court held that the accused participated in an unlawful assembly and attacked the victim with “extreme brutality”, sentencing them to life imprisonment. Police have since filed an FIR and increased security around the judge while attempting to identify those behind the online campaign.
What happened in the Seoni Malwa lynching case?
The case dates back to the nights between 2 and 3 August 2022, when Nazir Ahmed and Sheikh Mushtaq were transporting cattle from Madhya Pradesh towards Maharashtra. Their vehicle was intercepted near Barakhand village in Seoni Malwa by a mob armed with sticks and wooden rods. Both men were assaulted on suspicion of cow smuggling. Nazir Ahmed died due to injuries sustained in the attack, while Mushtaq survived.
The trial concluded nearly four years later. The court found that the accused had formed an unlawful assembly and participated in a coordinated attack, treating mob lynching as an aggravating factor while awarding life sentences. It also recorded that the assault was collective and deliberate in nature.
As reported by The Indian Express, Congress leader Pawan Khera commented on the public reaction to the verdict, saying, “All the convicts are indeed Hindu men. But they were not convicted because of their religion; they were convicted because the investigation found them guilty of rioting, attempted murder and murder.”
The prosecution evidence, as accepted by the court, established that the victims were attacked with sticks and wooden rods, leading to Nazir Ahmed’s death and injuries to Sheikh Mushtaq.
How did the verdict trigger threats and an online campaign against the judge?
Soon after the conviction, social media posts and videos emerged targeting Judge Khan, including references to her religious identity and allegations of bias. Some content issued direct threats, demanded the release of the convicts, and in some cases involved public demonstrations where effigies of the judge were burnt.
LiveLaw reported that the verdict was quickly reframed outside the courtroom, stating, “Within days, the verdict acquired a colour it never had in the courtroom.” It further observed that the debate shifted away from legal reasoning and evidence towards identity-based targeting, adding, “For a certain kind of campaigner, that was the whole story.”
The report described intimidation online, including a video in which a man allegedly used a slur against the judge and warned of violence if the convicts were not released within a fixed deadline. Another individual reportedly echoed similar threats, while others called for reopening all her past judgments.
LiveLaw reported, “They want a sitting judge removed because she did the one thing a judge is meant to do. She applied the law to the facts without fear.” It also warned that such campaigns pose a direct challenge to judicial independence by turning verdicts into identity-based controversies rather than legal determinations.
Police in Madhya Pradesh have registered an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to promoting enmity and public order offences. Narmadapuram Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Ranjan told The Indian Express, “We have registered an FIR in this case, but the accused are yet to be identified. We are taking the help of various units to track down those behind the social media posts. We are monitoring social media activity and examining the wider perception being created. We have also heightened the security of the judge.”
What does this case reveal about judicial security and State response?
The incident has sparked a wider debate within the legal community on whether existing protections are adequate for serving judicial officers facing targeted intimidation after delivering verdicts in sensitive cases. While FIRs have been filed, investigators have not yet identified the perpetrators, and enforcement action remains at an early stage.
LiveLaw placed the issue in a broader institutional context, comparing it with protection granted in another case involving retired High Court judge Justice Gautam Patel. It noted that Justice Patel faced sustained threats after delivering a judgment in a succession dispute within the Dawoodi Bohra community in April 2024. Reports included anonymous threats, an attempted burglary, and an alleged assault on his daughter in London, prompting investigation by British police.
Following these developments, three bar associations—the Bombay Bar Association, the Advocates Association of Western India, and the Bombay Incorporated Law Society—approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection. The court directed the Maharashtra government to ensure security arrangements and placed oversight of the investigation under senior police supervision. The bench observed that the threat extended beyond an individual judge and affected the judiciary as an institution.
LiveLaw says that if a retired High Court judge requires such protection, a serving sessions judge facing ongoing threats requires even more immediate safeguards, since she continues to preside over cases in the same environment where the verdict was delivered. It also said takedown notices or informal cyber monitoring are insufficient once threats escalate into public intimidation campaigns.
The report further emphasised that the principle at stake is not limited to individual safety but concerns judicial independence itself, stating that undermining judges through identity-based targeting risks weakening confidence in the justice system. It argued that the State’s responsibility is to ensure visible protection so that judicial officers can continue to perform their duties without fear.
Authorities have not announced arrests so far, but investigations continue into the origin of the online campaign and the individuals involved in issuing threats.
What has the legal fraternity said about threats to the judge?
The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has condemned the threats issued against Madhya Pradesh Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan following her verdict in the Seoni Malwa lynching case.
As reported by LawBeat, the association said it strongly disapproved of attempts to intimidate a judicial officer for delivering a judgment in a criminal case involving mob violence and life sentences. It called on authorities to ensure adequate protection for judges who face backlash after sensitive rulings and stressed that such conduct undermines the functioning of the justice system.
SCAORA also observed that targeting judges over their decisions poses a wider risk to judicial independence and the rule of law, particularly when pressure is exerted through social media campaigns and public threats. The statement adds to earlier concerns raised within the legal community about the safety of serving judicial officers handling high-profile or communally sensitive cases.
WIth inputs from Livelaw and Indian Express)