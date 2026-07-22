Was Jana Nayagan Leaked Deliberately? Here's What Director H Vinoth Has To Say

Vijay’s final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled for a theatrical release in July 2026.
Director H Vinoth dismissed allegations that the ₹400-crore budget film was deliberately leaked online to gain political mileage during the assembly elections.
Vinoth clarified that Vijay remained silent on the piracy leak to avoid unnecessary political criticism and divert attention from public issues.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, is set for theatrical release on July 23, 2026, following a seven-month delay from its original January 9, 2026 schedule. Directed by H Vinoth, the film marks the end of Vijay's acting career before he shifts focus entirely to politics.
The release was delayed due to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance issues and a prolonged legal battle. During this gap, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, elevating him to the chief minister's office.
H Vinoth on Jana Nayagan release
Vinoth expressed relief over the upcoming release. "There is a sense of relief, like we have finally reached the end of a problem. And we believe we will get justice for it from the public."
Reacts to allegation that the film was deliberately leaked to help Vijay win TN elections
The director dismissed the leak rumours. He addressed the media in Chennai on Tuesday during final promotions to reject claims that the film was leaked intentionally to boost Vijay's election campaign. Critics had alleged that the piracy was orchestrated to help the star win the state polls.
The director rejected the rumour, which he said caused him distress—he said a film with a ₹400 crore budget would not be leaked easily. If such an event occurred intentionally, authorities would discover the plot in "a matter of hours or days".
Vijay was not chief minister then. The actor lacked administrative power in the state when the film leaked, Vinoth said. He added that critics raised the issue "merely for the sake of political mileage".
Silence on piracy
When questioned about Vijay's silence regarding the online leak, the director provided clarity on the chief minister's decision to avoid public statements.
Vinoth explained the actor's approach to the situation. "Had Vijay given an appeal, it may have been said that there are so many problems in the country, including the farmers' issue; when he did not make an appeal on such matters why was he doing it now could have been the criticism."
"I think Vijay sir did not involve himself as it may deviate the matter and lead to criticism," he added.
Jana Nayagan is an adaptation inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Vinoth said that his film contains "50% new content as well".
Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain round out the cast.