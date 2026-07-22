Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer: Tom Holland's Peter Parker Braces For Clash With Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shared the third trailer.
Tom Holland and Zendaya reprise their roles.
Brand New Day comes five years after the previous Spider-Man instalment.
Sony Pictures has dropped the third trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Arriving five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest instalment in the hit franchise witnesses the superhero living alone and “crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name,” according to the film’s official logline. But he has removed himself from the lives and memories of those near him and commits entirely to being Spider-Man.
“Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see,” reads the official synopsis of the film. The trailer also hints at fresh challenges awaiting the web-slinging superhero, including a confrontation with Hulk.
"Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens," Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast & Crew Details
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando. Mando reprises his role as Scorpion, while Bernthal joins the Marvel film as the Punisher. The film is based on the Marvel comic created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are attached as executive producers.
Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently seen in Christopher Nolan's The Oydssey. The film will premiere in Indian theaters on July 30, a day ahead of several international markets.