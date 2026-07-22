Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer: Tom Holland's Peter Parker Braces For Clash With Hulk

“Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see,” reads the official synopsis of the film. The trailer also hints at fresh challenges awaiting the web-slinging superhero, including a confrontation with Hulk.