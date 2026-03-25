Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

At a discussion this February in Spain, before receiving the International Goya Award for lifetime achievement, Sarandon spoke with disarming bluntness about what followed her participation in pro-ceasefire Palestine protests. She spoke again about how the United Talent Agency dropped her as a client after she marched and publicly called for an end to Israel’s assault on Gaza. The fallout went beyond representation. Sarandon promptly lost out on television appearances, major studio projects evaporated and it became nearly impossible to work within the conventional Hollywood ecosystem. “I don’t know lately if it’s changed. I couldn’t do any major film or anything connected with Hollywood,” she noted at the event.