Delhi's St. Stephen's College Gets First Female Principal In Its 145-Year History

According to the details available on her professional profile, she recently held the position of pro vice chancellor (research) at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, from January to May 2026. Prior to this, she was director (research) at Hindustan University from October 2024 and December 2025. She also served in multiple positions at Vellore Institute of Technology, including professor and dean of the School of Electronics Engineering, professor and deputy director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science, and associate professor and head of department in electronics engineering.