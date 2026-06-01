IPL 2026: Tim David Penalised For Code Of Conduct Breach During Final, Gets Suspended for 2027 Opener

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Following a fine and two demerit points for an aggressive incident during the IPL 2026 Final, Tim David has reached a total of five points for the season

ipl 2026 final rcb tim david penalised suspended for code of breach demerit points
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Tim David was fined and handed two demerit points for an aggressive on-field incident during the IPL 2026 Final

  • Having reached five total demerit points this season, he has triggered an automatic one-game suspension

  • He will serve this ban during the opening match of the 2027 IPL season

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David was sanctioned for breaching the tournament's Code of Conduct.

Following an incident in the 10th over of the first innings, where he aggressively threw an ice bag in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon after a wicket fell, David was found in violation of Article 2.9. This article prohibits the throwing of cricket equipment or other items at or near individuals in an inappropriate or dangerous manner.

As a result of this Level 1 breach, Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed a fine of 50% of David's match fee along with the addition of two demerit points to his disciplinary record. David admitted to the offense and formally accepted the sanction.

This incident marks David’s third Level 1 offense of the 2026 season, following previous infractions in Match 20, which carried one demerit point, and Match 54, which resulted in two demerit points. With this latest ruling, he has accumulated a total of five demerit points, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

Consequently, David will be ineligible to play in his team's opening match of the 2027 IPL season, whether he remains with RCB or joins another franchise.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, June 1, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad. - File/AP

RCB Win IPL 2026 Title

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cemented their legacy in the IPL 2026 by successfully defending their title with a thrilling five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, Sunday. Chasing a target of 156, RCB's chase was anchored by a masterclass from Virat Kohli, who smashed his fastest-ever IPL fifty and remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls to guide his team home.

Despite a mid-innings challenge from Rashid Khan, who claimed two quick wickets, RCB kept their composure to seal the win in the 18th over.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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