IPL Dispatch: RCB Look To Defend Indian Premier League Title In Ahmedabad Showdown; GT Seek To Overcome Delayed Arrival

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary