The Pyramid Scheme Trailer: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey's Show Is About Dreams, Ambition And Survival

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The Pyramid Scheme Trailer: When and where to watch Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey's series.

The Pyramid Scheme trailer
The Pyramid Scheme trailer out Photo: Prime Video
Summary of this article

  • The Pyramid Scheme trailer has been launched.

  • The series stars Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey in lead roles.

  • Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava, among others, round out the cast.

Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the trailer for The Pyramid Scheme, a drama about ambition, greed, dreams and survival. The series stars Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey in lead roles, alongside Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava. Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil will be seen in significant roles.

When and where to watch The Pyramid Scheme

The Pyramid Scheme will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 5, 2026.

It has been produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra.

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About The Pyramid Scheme

It is a compelling drama about fraudulent pyramid schemes. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the world of wealth and promises of changing one's destiny in just six months. We are introduced to Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Manoj Srivastava (portrayed by Ranvir Shorey), both with different aspirations, who get entangled in the sapno ka business model, based on pyramid marketing that promises quick money and success by convincing others to join it. Sounds easy, doesn't it? But it gets riskier, and it will be interesting to see if the company turns their dreams into reality or they get stuck in the maze.

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Watch the trailer here.

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Paramvir Singh Cheema shared that his character is completely different from anything he has played till now, and he can’t wait for viewers to experience Goldy’s journey.

Shorey said he was immediately drawn to the show when he read the script and his character. On his character, he said Manoj is a "simple, middle-class man but wants something more than money or fame, something that, personally for him, is more valuable than a growing bank balance."

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