The Pyramid Scheme Trailer: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey's Show Is About Dreams, Ambition And Survival

About The Pyramid Scheme

It is a compelling drama about fraudulent pyramid schemes. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the world of wealth and promises of changing one's destiny in just six months. We are introduced to Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Manoj Srivastava (portrayed by Ranvir Shorey), both with different aspirations, who get entangled in the sapno ka business model, based on pyramid marketing that promises quick money and success by convincing others to join it. Sounds easy, doesn't it? But it gets riskier, and it will be interesting to see if the company turns their dreams into reality or they get stuck in the maze.