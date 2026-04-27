Nicolas Cage Spider-Noir Trailer Drops, First Look At Dark Marvel Series

Summary of this article
Nicolas Cage Spider-Noir trailer reveals dark 1930s New York setting.
Series offers two formats, black-and-white and full-colour viewing options.
Spider-Noir is set in a shadowy 1930s New York, the show promises a darker, more grounded take on the iconic superhero.
Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir trailer has offered the first proper glimpse into one of Marvel’s more unusual adaptations. Stepping away from the familiar superhero tone, the series leans into a noir world, placing Nicolas Cage at the centre of a brooding, character-driven story. This marks his first leading role in a television series, and the shift already feels deliberate.
Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir in a Dark Marvel reimagining
Set in 1930s New York, the series follows Ben Reilly, portrayed by Nicolas Cage, a private investigator navigating personal loss and moral conflict. Unlike traditional superhero narratives, this version focuses on a worn-out figure dealing with his past while quietly carrying the weight of being the city’s only masked vigilante.
What stands out immediately is the stylistic choice. The show will be available in two formats, a classic black-and-white version and a full-colour alternative. This dual approach reflects its noir inspiration while also opening it up to a wider audience.
Spider-Noir trailer launch and cast details
The trailer was unveiled at a large-scale pop culture event in Mexico City, where a packed audience got an early look at the series. Cast members including Lamorne Morris and Jack Huston were present alongside the creators, introducing the project and sharing initial footage.
The ensemble cast also features Li Jun Li, Brendan Gleeson and several others, suggesting a layered narrative built around multiple characters. The series has been developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, with Harry Bradbeer directing the opening episodes.
Backed by Sony Pictures Television, the show is set to stream globally across more than 240 countries. The series will officially premiere on May 27, 2026, marking its arrival on Prime Video.