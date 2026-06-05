Amit Shah Says Centre Won't Tolerate Demographic Changes In West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Central Government will not allow any forced demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura, and Bihar.
Shah accused certain political parties of encouraging illegal immigration to alter the demographic profile for electoral gains.
He assured that the Modi government is committed to safeguarding the cultural identity and rights of indigenous and local communities in these states.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the Centre will not tolerate any attempts to change the demographic composition of West Bengal, Tripura, and Bihar through illegal immigration.
Speaking at a public rally, Shah said the government is fully alert to such designs and will take all necessary steps to protect the interests of the indigenous population. He accused opposition parties, particularly in West Bengal, of indulging in “vote-bank politics” by encouraging infiltrators.
“We will not allow the demographic character of West Bengal, Tripura, or Bihar to be altered. The Centre is determined to stop illegal infiltration and protect the rights of local people,” Shah said.
The Home Minister highlighted the steps taken by the government, including stricter border management, implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and ongoing efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants. He emphasised that demographic changes pose a serious threat to national security and social harmony.
Shah’s remarks come amid long-standing allegations by the BJP that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has been soft on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Similar concerns have been raised in Tripura regarding shifts in the state’s demographic balance.
The statement is expected to intensify political debate on the issue of illegal immigration in eastern and northeastern states. Opposition parties are likely to respond strongly, calling it a polarising tactic ahead of future elections.