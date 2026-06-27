West Bengal's UCC Push: What it Means and Why it Matters

West Bengal plans to introduce a UCC Bill in Assembly.
UCC seeks common civil laws for marriage, divorce and inheritance.
Tribal groups fear UCC could infringe on customary protections.
West Bengal is set to introduce a Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said the state government will follow due legal procedure while bringing the proposed code.
The move follows the BJP’s 2026 Assembly election manifesto promise to implement the UCC within six months of coming to power.
What Is UCC?
A Uniform Civil Code seeks to replace religion-based personal laws with a common set of rules governing civil matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession, adoption and maintenance.
The idea comes from Article 44 of the Constitution, a Directive Principle of State Policy, which says the State should endeavour to secure a uniform civil code for citizens across India. Since Directive Principles are not enforceable by courts, governments are not legally bound to implement them.
The BJP has consistently advocated the Uniform Civil Code as part of its broader governance agenda. Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the UCC, followed by Gujarat and Assam. Madhya Pradesh is in the drafting and planning stage and has not yet implemented the law.
Why Is It Debated?
Opposition leaders across states have alleged that the UCC is the BJP’s attempt to “divide society”, arguing that it limits religious freedom.
“The West Bengal government is following the path taken by its colleagues in other states. West Bengal is a state where people of diverse religions, castes and communities have coexisted for centuries. I suggest that the Government of India should deliberate on the concept of the UCC in consultation with all states and civil society forums across the country, ensuring that such legislation does not further divide our society,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.
BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have strongly advocated for the law, arguing that there should be a common law for every religion in a secular nation.
The Tribal Dilemma
One of the key objections to the Uniform Civil Code concerns its possible impact on tribal customary laws. Many tribal communities follow distinct practices on marriage, inheritance, land rights and family matters, some of which enjoy constitutional protection under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules.
Tribal bodies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and the North East have raised concerns in the past, fearing that the UCC may infringe on their customary laws and socio-cultural practices, which enjoy constitutional safeguards.
However, Amit Shah has assured that no provisions of the UCC will be applicable to tribals, while accusing the Opposition of misleading people.
“A conspiracy has started where it is being said that the UCC will deprive tribals of their right to follow their culture and traditions. I want to make it clear today that no provision of UCC will be applicable to tribals. UCC will not encroach upon the rights of tribals,” Shah said in May this year while speaking at an event organised by the Janjati Suraksha Manch in New Delhi.
What’s Next?
The BJP has sought to introduce state-level UCC laws in states ruled by the party before pushing for wider implementation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly said the party intends to expand the policy beyond individual states.
In March 2026, after Gujarat passed its UCC Bill, Shah said, “Ensuring a uniform law for every citizen in the country has been a commitment of our party since its inception.”