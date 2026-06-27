Nihang Sikhs Standoff In Uttarakhand Explained: What Sparked The Clash And How It Ended Near Hemkund Sahib

Over 150 Nihang Sikhs returned to Himachal Pradesh after a week-long standoff in Uttarakhand.
The tensions began after four Nihangs were arrested following a clash in Chamoli district.
The dispute disrupted movement towards Hemkund Sahib and ended after negotiations with authorities.
The week-long standoff between Nihang Sikhs and the Uttarakhand administration ended after negotiations, with a group of over 150 Nihangs returning to Himachal Pradesh instead of proceeding towards Hemkund Sahib. The confrontation, which began with the arrest of four Nihang Sikhs following an alleged clash with police in Chamoli district, had escalated into protests at a gurdwara, heightened security along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border and days of talks between officials and Sikh religious leaders.
While the immediate impasse has ended, the episode has raised wider questions about the balance between maintaining public order and protecting the right to undertake religious pilgrimages. It has also brought renewed attention to the Nihangs, one of Sikhism's oldest martial orders, their distinctive identity, why they were travelling to Hemkund Sahib in such numbers, and whether confrontations involving the community and state authorities have occurred before.
How did the standoff begin?
The dispute began in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district earlier this month when a group of Nihang Sikhs travelling towards Hemkund Sahib was stopped by police following an altercation in Karnaprayag that escalated into a clash.
The confrontation between the two sides escalated into violence, leading to criminal cases being registered and the arrest of four Nihang Sikhs, who were later remanded to judicial custody.
The arrests quickly prompted protests from other Nihang Sikhs. PTI reported that dozens gathered at Nagrasu Gurdwara in Rudraprayag district, where they remained for several days while demanding the release of those arrested. The New Indian Express also reported that more Nihangs from Punjab and neighbouring states began travelling towards Uttarakhand in support of the group, widening what had begun as a local policing dispute into a broader standoff involving the administration and police.
Why were the Nihangs stopped from travelling to Hemkund Sahib?
As support for the protesting Nihangs grew, Uttarakhand authorities moved to prevent a larger group from entering the state through the Himachal Pradesh border.
According to The New Indian Express, districts bordering Himachal Pradesh were placed on high alert after intelligence suggested that more than 150 Nihang Sikhs had gathered at Paonta Sahib, with a section attempting to move towards Hemkund Sahib. Police established checkpoints and tightened security at entry points to stop the group from crossing into Uttarakhand.
The administration said the restrictions were intended to prevent the public order situation from deteriorating while the dispute over the earlier arrests remained unresolved. Officials said the measures were temporary and aimed at avoiding further confrontation rather than restricting the pilgrimage itself.
PTI reported that the Nihangs objected to being stopped, saying they were travelling to Hemkund Sahib as part of a religious journey while also expressing solidarity with the four arrested members of their community.
The group assembled at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara in Himachal Pradesh, where a large number remained while talks continued, and refused to disperse until the arrested Nihangs were released.
What were the Nihangs demanding?
From the outset, the Nihangs maintained that the four arrested men should be released and questioned the police action that led to the criminal cases.
PTI reported that the protesters argued the arrests were unjustified and opposed restrictions preventing them from continuing their journey to Hemkund Sahib, those gathered at Paonta Sahib also refused to leave until the detained Nihangs were freed.
As negotiations continued, senior officials met Nihang representatives and Sikh religious leaders at Nagrasu Gurdwara in an effort to defuse the situation peacefully. While some Nihangs agreed to come down from elevated positions within the gurdwara complex during the talks, others remained firm that the protest would continue until their demands were addressed.
What was the government's position?
The Uttarakhand administration consistently argued that its response was guided by public order and security concerns rather than opposition to the pilgrimage.
Officials said they could not intervene in judicial proceedings concerning those already arrested and that any decision regarding their release would have to follow the legal process, PTI reported. They also defended restrictions on the movement of large groups while tensions remained high.
Additional police personnel and security forces were deployed around Nagrasu Gurdwara as negotiations continued. Army personnel were present in the area, although negotiations continued to be handled by the civil administration and the police.
Throughout the standoff, officials appealed to the protesters to cooperate and resolve the dispute through dialogue rather than confrontation.
Who are the Nihang Sikhs?
As the standoff unfolded, many outside the Sikh community encountered the Nihangs for the first time.
The Nihangs trace their origins to the Khalsa established by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. They later emerged as armed Sikh warrior bands and played an important role in defending Sikh institutions during the eighteenth century, becoming closely associated with the Dal Khalsa.
They continue to preserve many historical Sikh traditions and are regarded as custodians of several Khalsa practices. They continue to play a visible role in Sikh religious ceremonies, processions and commemorations, helping preserve customs associated with Guru Gobind Singh and the early Khalsa. They are recognised by their deep blue robes, elaborate turbans, steel quoits known as chakrams and traditional weapons such as swords and spears. Many also continue to practise shastar vidya, the traditional Sikh martial discipline.
Although they represent only a small section of the wider Sikh community, Nihangs remain a visible presence during major Sikh religious festivals, processions and pilgrimages.
Why were so many travelling to Hemkund Sahib?
The journey to Hemkund Sahib formed the backdrop to the recent confrontation.
Located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres, Hemkund Sahib is one of Sikhism's most important pilgrimage sites. The shrine is associated with Guru Gobind Singh and draws thousands of devotees every year after reopening following the winter closure.
PTI reported that many of the Nihangs involved in the standoff said they were travelling to the shrine as part of the annual pilgrimage. The New Indian Express reported that the pilgrimage coincided with growing protests over the arrest of the four Nihang Sikhs, resulting in over 150 members of the community attempting to move towards Uttarakhand together.
Have similar confrontations happened before, and what happens next?
The Uttarakhand standoff is not the first instance in which Nihang Sikhs have found themselves in confrontation with the authorities over policing or public order.
In April 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, a group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with police at a checkpoint near a vegetable market in Patiala after being stopped during curfew enforcement. The incident left Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh seriously injured after his hand was severed in a sword attack. The accused later retreated to Gurdwara Khichri Sahib before surrendering following a prolonged stand-off with the police.
Another major confrontation followed in April 2022, when violence broke out in Patiala during an "anti-Khalistan" march organised by the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray). Nihang Sikhs, Sikh activists and members of the organisation clashed near the Kali Mata temple, prompting police to fire warning shots, impose a curfew and register cases against members of multiple groups.
Unlike those incidents, the present dispute arose from an alleged clash during a pilgrimage and centred on the arrest of four Nihang Sikhs. Even though the border standoff has ended, the legal proceedings against the arrested men continue. PTI reported that the Nihang group returned to Himachal Pradesh after negotiations, while the Uttarakhand administration said any decision regarding the four accused would be determined through the judicial process. The immediate confrontation has come to a close, but the legal proceedings that triggered the dispute shall continue through the courts.
(With inputs from PTI and The New Indian Express)