Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

The Samiti, a Hindu outfit leading the agitation for the past 10 days, has urged the Muslim community to voluntarily abstain from visiting the site to preserve communal harmony, framing their stance as a stand against perceived encroachments in the hill state. Co-convener Madan Thakur, speaking after the puja, decried the lack of action despite judicial mandates, stating, "Prayers continue to be offered at an illegal structure, which is unacceptable; we will not allow it this Friday." This follows a pattern of disruptions: on November 16, six Samiti members, including four women, were booked for blocking devotees, mostly from other states, from entering the mosque, prompting an indefinite hunger strike outside Sanjauli police station that was partially suspended after assurances of a November 29 meeting with district officials.