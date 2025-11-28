Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

Tensions flare in Shimla's Sanjauli as Hindu activists perform 'Shastra Puja' and vow to block Friday namaz at the court-declared illegal mosque, citing stalled demolition orders amid a 10-day protest and an upcoming November 29 administrative meet.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Protest against illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Protest against illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti performs 'Shastra Puja' on November 27, vowing to block Friday namaz at Sanjauli mosque to protest stalled demolition despite court orders.

  • 10-day agitation follows November 16 arrests for obstructing devotees;

  • Heavy police presence amid threats of escalation, Muslim devotees redirect prayers, as mosque committee eyes High Court challenge in ongoing communal tensions.

Members of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti escalated their ongoing protest against the Sanjauli mosque on Wednesday, by performing a symbolic 'Shastra Puja', a ritual worship of weapons, at the protest site, while issuing a stark warning that they would prevent any Muslims from offering Friday prayers at the structure deemed illegal by local courts.

The multi-storey mosque, located in the bustling Sanjauli suburb of Shimla, has been a flashpoint for over a year, with the Shimla Municipal Corporation's Commissioner's Court in October 2024 ruling its top three floors unauthorized and ordering their demolition within two months, a directive yet to be enforced by authorities.

The Samiti, a Hindu outfit leading the agitation for the past 10 days, has urged the Muslim community to voluntarily abstain from visiting the site to preserve communal harmony, framing their stance as a stand against perceived encroachments in the hill state. Co-convener Madan Thakur, speaking after the puja, decried the lack of action despite judicial mandates, stating, "Prayers continue to be offered at an illegal structure, which is unacceptable; we will not allow it this Friday." This follows a pattern of disruptions: on November 16, six Samiti members, including four women, were booked for blocking devotees, mostly from other states, from entering the mosque, prompting an indefinite hunger strike outside Sanjauli police station that was partially suspended after assurances of a November 29 meeting with district officials.

Heavy police deployment has turned the area into a virtual fortress, with barricades and personnel stationed around the mosque, about 70 meters from the station, to avert clashes, as similar standoffs last week led to devotees redirecting to other Shimla mosques.

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee has announced plans to challenge the demolition order in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while the Samiti demands immediate sealing, utility disconnections, and FIR withdrawals against its activists. The row traces back to a 2024 clash in nearby Malyana, amplifying calls for the structure's removal amid broader debates on religious sites in Himachal Pradesh.

