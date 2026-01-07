Hema Malini Finally Reveals Why There Were Two Prayer Meetings For Dharmendra

Following Dharmendra's death, two separate prayer meetings were organised.
The first prayer meet was organised by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita Deol, and Vijeta Deol, in Mumbai.
Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol hosted prayer meets for the actor in Mumbai, Delhi and Mathura.
Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at age 89, due to age-related complications. Following his death, Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta held a prayer meet at a hotel in Mumbai, while Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana organised another at their residence.
Later, Hema and her daughters held two separate prayer meets in Delhi and Mathura. The multiple prayer meets gave rise to speculations that there is a rift between the families. In an interview with The Times of India, the actress revealed why there were two prayer meetings.
Hema Malini on two separate prayer meets for Dharmendra
"Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai (this is our family's personal matter). We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different," she said.
"Then I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what did," the BJP MP added.
Hema on her relationship with the Deols
When she was asked about Dharmendra's farmhouse, she called it a "mini-Punjab", which will be turned into a museum, and Sunny Deol was planning to do something, she said.
"He will definitely do it. Everything is happening in a nice way. So there's no need to worry ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga (that these are two families...) Kisiko itni fikr karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum log ekdum achche hai (Nobody needs to worry too much, we are alright," she said.