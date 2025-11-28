Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

Hema Malini mourned her husband Dharmendra's death with an emotional post. She remembered him as a loving partner, father, and friend.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Hema Malini, Dharmendra
Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra with an emotional tribute Photo: X/Hema Malini
Summary
  • Hema Malini shared her first post on X (formerly Twitter), three days after Dharmendra's death.

  • She remembered the late actor as a loving husband, father, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, and her "go to person in all times of need".

  • The actress said that the vacuum created by Dharmendra's death will last through the rest of her life.

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra passed away on November 24 after prolonged illness. His wife, actress-politician Hema Malini shared her first post on X (formerly Twitter), three days after his death. She remembered her late husband as a loving partner, father, friend, philosopher and guide. In other posts, the Dream Girl shared some priceless throwback photos with Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharmendra

Addressing him as Dharam Ji, Hema wrote, "He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad."

"He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever," she added.

Related Content
Amitabh Bachchan's tribute for Dharmendra - Instagram/X
Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…," she concluded her post.

In one of the photo series, Hema wrote, "I know this is a surfeit of photos, but these have not been published before, and my emotions are unfolding as I see them." In one of the pics, Hema Malini and Dharmendra are seen surrounded by a huge garland.

Dharmendra reinvented the idea of the main protagonist, transforming from delicate to defiant, from the romantic dreamer to the embodiment of raw masculinity. - IMAGO / Imagebroker
Dharmendra: The Man Of His Own Making

BY Rashid Ali

Here are some more memorable moments of Dharmendra with his family.

Dharmendra - PTI
Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

BY Roshmila Bhattacharya

Dharmendra died at the age of 89. His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. His family organised a prayer meet on November 27, at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, which was attended by several celebs of the industry, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Published At:
